Westwood On Likely Final Ryder Cup Match – “I Got To Share It With My Son”

Lee Westwood defeated Harris English 1up on Sunday at Whistling Straits in what will likely be his final Ryder Cup match.

He came back from two down to win three of the final four holes to mark an incredible Ryder Cup career.

The former World No.1 made his 11th appearance for Team Europe and has now competed in 47 matches – matching Phil Mickelson for the most games played.

The Englishman is expected to be Europe’s next captain for Rome in 2023 and admits that he probably won’t play in the match again.

“This match I played this afternoon, it might be the last match I’ve played in The Ryder Cup,” Westwood said.

“I’d rather it wasn’t, but I’m 49 next April, and the likelihood is it is. I got to share it with my son. Won my point.

“I hate this tournament. It makes you so emotional, but that’s what makes it great as well.

“Everybody knows when they tee up in the links-style golf course, Ryder Cup, it’s a lottery.

“You have a chance of winning but it’s not guaranteed. Like roulette.

“But they are special moments out there.

“You know, we get to represent Europe out there this week. It’s a big place. The other team gets to represent the USA. Big place.

“Represent a lot of people. If you haven’t got pride and passion, then it’s not for you. Don’t even bother turning up.”

Westwood made his first Ryder Cup appearance at Valderrama in 1997 and has been on seven winning teams in his 11 appearances.

Europe fell to the worst defeat in the history of the match since it joined the Ryder Cup in 1979.

USA won 19-9, sealing the final day singles by eight points to four.