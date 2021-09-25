DeChambeau On 417 Yard Ryder Cup Drive: “I Just Aimed At The Green And Bombs Away”

Bryson produced an incredible drive on the opening day of the Ryder Cup

Bryson DeChambeau hit what will go down as one of the most memorable shots from the 43rd Ryder Cup on day one at Whistling Straits.

The Golfing Scientist, who tees it up in the World Long Drive Championship on Monday, launched a 417 yarder on the par-5 5th hole to wow the golfing world.

DeChambeau took a completely different line to everyone else on the dogleg-right hole and left himself just 72 yards into the green before making the easiest of eagles.

His drive finished 112 yards further than playing partner Scottie Scheffler, who had 274 yards left into the green due to the angle of the hole.

Watch DeChambeau’s 417 yard drive at the Ryder Cup:

“Well, I knew if it was a little downwind, I could take a unique line, and I luckily was able to have that wind today,” he said.

” It was 20-plus, and I said to myself, all right, I have to aim at the green, so I did. So I just aimed at the green and bombs away.”

He says it was “way further” than his 357 yarder at the Memorial Tournament earlier in the year where he cut the corner of a par-5 in a similar way.

Watch DeChambeau’s drive at the Memorial:

“Oh, yeah, way farther. Yeah, yeah. I had close to 200-mile-an-hour ball speed today warming up on the range, which is nice to see,” he said.

“My body is finally starting to get comfortable and heal from all the speed training stuff.

“Felt good going out there today, almost too good where it was a little loose.

“I got a little more into my comfort zone after 5 and made eagle after that. I didn’t want to make par, because if I did, I would be walking home.”