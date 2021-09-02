Bryson DeChambeau thinks he and Brooks Koepka can work together to help USA win back the Ryder Cup...

“I Think Highly Of Him” – DeChambeau Dismisses Koepka Ryder Cup Troubles

Speaking to Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis before the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Course in Atlanta, Georgia, Bryson DeChambeau gave his opinion on working with Brooks Koepka ahead of the upcoming Ryder Cup.

DeChambeau and Koepka have clashed on multiple occasions in the past, though Bryson seemingly still has a lot of respect for Brooks, believing that both players will have important roles at Whistling Straits.

“I think highly of him,” DeChambeau told Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis.

“He’s done a lot for the sport and I think he’s a very interesting character who can be an amazing asset to the team.

“I know I can be an amazing asset to the team, so if we all focus on being the best we can possibly be, we’ll win.”

This reiterates USA’s Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker’s comments that the rivalry won’t be an issue at the Ryder Cup, following conversations he had with both players after they automatically qualified for the team.

The 27-year-old also offered his opinion on fans yelling “Brooksie” at him, which PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan stated could see fans expelled.

“Everyone thinks I have an issue with him, no, I don’t,” DeChambeau continued.

“I really don’t, I mean at the end of the day people will say things in the crowds and they’re going to say what they’re going to say because they have the right to do so.

“It’s been going on for months now, and everybody has their own limits, their own tipping points, but I think I’ve done a pretty good job to let that fuel me in a positive way.”

With the Tour Championship the final event of the 2021 PGA Tour season before the Ryder Cup, Bryson explained how he spent some time with Stricker on Wednesday.

“We’re trying to figure out how to beat the Europeans – they have killed us for the last decade it seems like,” said DeChambeau.

“We need to change that, there needs to be this momentum shift and we have to come together as a team.

“We’re having a dinner tonight [Wednesday night] with the guys that have already qualified to make sure that we have the best atmosphere possible to give us the best chance to win.”

When asked if that means working cohesively with Koepka, DeChambeau seems positive in his response.

“Personally, I am 100 per cent willing to do that,” Bryson said, “there’s no issue in regards to that.”