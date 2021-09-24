The Ryder Cup is golf's biggest event, but how often is it held? Find out here.

How Often Is The Ryder Cup?

The Ryder Cup was first played in 1927 between USA and Great Britain, eventually changing to America v Europe in 1979 due to America’s dominance in the event.

With the first edition being competed at Worcester Country Club in Massachusetts, the event is contested every two years with the venue alternating between courses in the United States and Europe.

Up until 1999, the Ryder Cup was held in odd-numbered years. However, after the 9/11 terror attacks, the event was cancelled and moved to even years in 2002.

Originally arranged to be played at Whistling Straits in 2020, the Ryder Cup will return back to odd years again in 2021, after the event was postponed due to the Covid 19 pandemic.

Much like the Ryder Cup, the Solheim and Presidents Cup are also held every two years, but usually alternate years. However, due to the pandemic, the Solheim and Ryder Cups will be played just a week apart in 2023.

With the first event being played in 1927, the Ryder Cup will celebrate its 100th anniversary at Adare Manor in 2027.