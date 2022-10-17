Ram Golf Deluxe FX 4 Wheel Trolley Review

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Ram Golf is a brand that dates back to the 1940s, and it’s made something of a comeback in recent years with a whole line of affordable products, from woods and irons, to shoes and clothing. In fact, we've been very impressed with the Ram FX77 irons - for us, one of the best value irons on the market. Its extensive range of equipment also boasts a couple of trolleys: the 3 wheel Ram Golf X-Pro Laser (RRP £139.99), and this FX 4 wheel golf trolley (RRP £159.99).

Up until very recently, I used to prefer carrying my golf clubs. I have always been of the opinion that most push/pull trolleys look on the cumbersome side, which has put me off using one – but today’s best golf push trolleys and, of course, the best electric golf trolleys, offer a smooth ride and look a lot sleeker. After trialling another push trolley during the summer, I was won over by how much fresher I felt towards the end of the round. Now, having tested the Ram Golf Deluxe FX 4 Wheel golf trolley, I’ve been fully converted. There are perhaps sleeker models on the market, but this trolley – which is available in black/silver (pictured), black/blue, and black/green – is very functional.

I’m not the most patient when it comes to DIY and anything that involves a diagram, so I was hoping that erecting this trolley would be easy – and it was straightforward enough. You’re required to attach the four wheels, which is easy, and after one or two attempts at erecting it and folding it down, I soon got the hang of how to assemble it with speed.

With four wheels, this model provides really good stability – at no point have I had to worry about it tipping over. When you’re negotiating corners, however, it does need a bit of encouragement in order to turn, more so than most three-wheelers I have tried. It’s simple enough to apply a bit of pressure to the handle to lift the wheels, but this requires the use of both hands to shift direction. It just means you have to do a bit more ‘work’ at times.

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

This is not going to stop me from using it, and there are plenty of features to like. The console includes a bottle holder, ball marker slot, scorecard/pencil holder, tee holes, and an opening compartment for balls and other accessories. There’s also a built in umbrella holder that’s easy to attach. You will need to fiddle around a bit to find the perfect height for your handle, but this is also fairly straightforward.

Attaching your golf bag is also really simple. The elastic bag straps with quick release hooks makes slotting your cart/carry bag in place a simple and speedy procedure. Once in place, you should find that your bag stays really secure for the duration of your round.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

The quick release folding mechanism is another feature that ticks a big box. This trolley folds up in seconds to 17" wide, 27" long and 14" high with the press of a single button. It comes with a bag (pictured) and can be stored away with the wheels on so long as you wrap the bag around carefully and don’t be too aggressive with the zip. When folded down, I still have enough room for my clubs in the boot. To judge how much space you'd have in your boot, the car above is an Audi Q3. It's where my Ram Golf Deluxe FX 4 wheel trolley will be spending a fair amount of time, apart from when it comes out for a clean.