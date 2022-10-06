Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Ram Golf XT1 Men's Waterproof Golf Shoes deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

Ram Golf XT1 Men's Waterproof Golf Shoes Review

We've seen a real trend recently from certain brands who are focussing on making the best budget golf shoes available without skimping too much on the creature comforts that golfers desire. Ram Golf is a brand that dates back to the 1940s and has returned in recent years with a whole line of affordable golf products that aim to help golfers save money without having to sacrifice performance. After the Ram FX77 irons stunned us with the amount performance on offer, I was excited to the take the Ram XT1 golf shoe on the course for a thorough test.

The first thing I noticed is how lightweight the XT1 is. Having a golf shoe this lightweight is excellent if you're looking to avoid foot fatigue over 18 holes and the lightness of the shoe was accompanied nicely by the EVA cushioned midsole and arch supporting insole that offered a very comfortable walk during testing.

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

Lightweight as the shoe was, I can't help but think this is down to the rather flimsy synthetic material used on the upper. You can feel before you even put the shoe on that the materials used are the on the cheap side and it doesn't appeal to the overall desirability of the shoe. Of course you can expect this on a shoe with a RRP as low as this, but the trade off is that there is a lack of medial support on offer here. On the opposite end of the spectrum, the adidas Tech Response 2.0 (which comes in at a similar RRP) has much more solid feeling during the swing and remains a fairly lightweight shoe in the grand scheme of things.

Looks-wise I think the XT1 hits just the right note. Some budget shoes, the aforementioned adidas included can offer quite a clumpy look - but the Ram looks much more subtle that its rivals. The branding isn't overall excessive and color options are plentiful. I tested the grey/white version of the XT1 but it's also available in all grey, black and navy. Interestingly, when you first take the XT1 out of the box, you'll find the soft spikes are not pre-attached, as you'll find in the vast majority of the best golf shoes. You have to do this yourself, which is a bit unconventional, but does mean you get a spike wrench with the shoes, which is nice. This will no doubt come in handy as and when you need to replace the soft spikes in the shoe, but it's the first time I've had to attach my own spikes on a brand new pair of spiked golf shoes!

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

Once you've got the spikes in, I'm pleased to report the grip is very impressive and the mixture of soft spikes and plastic nubs create a solid feeling under foot in all conditions. The shoe literally has waterproof in the name, so you'll be glad to know it is very much fully waterproof. I tested the XT1 during an almighty downpour and found it no signs of leaking while my feet stayed bone dry. Not even the fabric material around the top of the shoe stayed wet during the downpour, so the XT1 very much does what it says on the tin when it comes to waterproofness. This does make the XT1 a shoe for all seasons so, if you're looking to save a bit of money by only having one pair of shoes, the XT1 will take you through an entire season and well beyond.