Mizuno Wave Cadence Spikeless Golf Shoes Review

Mizuno Wave Cadence Spikeless Golf Shoes

The Mizuno Wave Cadence Spikeless golf shoe is a unique offering for golfers: a shoe built on the platform of a running sneaker, made for the golf course. None of the other best golf shoes we've tested this year have opted down this route, so how did the Mizuno perform?

Mizuno has opted to keep the running shoe aesthetic on the Wave Cadence, but aside from this it's a shoe designed to withstand the conditions and strains of 18 holes of golf on any golf course. While we're not a huge fan of the running shoe look on course, it's a quirky look that certainly breaks the mould of other golf shoe designs.

The shoe is built on Mizuno's award-winning Wave platform, which has been providing runners with trusted cushioning and stability under foot for many years now. These features translate very well into this golf shoe, and the same cushioning and support that is used to help runners withstand the forces of tarmac are very well received on the golf course.

Mizuno obviously understands that golfers need support in different areas from runners, so there is added lateral stability and traction on the Wave Cadence that is designed specifically with golfers in mind.

The outsole is where Mizuno takes a sharp turn away from the running shoe and focusses on what the golfer needs underfoot. Mizuno has used its X10 Carbon Rubber Sole to provide durable and confidence inspiring grip in all conditions. While we didn't get to try these shoes in significantly wet weather, we were impressed with how they handled damp conditions underfoot and would expect them to rival the best spiked shoes for grip in the wet.

The shoe is made from a one-piece 'booty' structure with the tongue being part of the main chassis rather than being separate. This makes for a real 'locked-in' feeling once you put the shoes on, and the comfort from out of the box was impressive. Add 20,000mm waterproof material and a 2-year waterproof guarantee, and you've also got one of the best waterproof golf shoes on the market too.

Overall, it's one of the more quirky golf shoes we've tested this year - but a golf shoe that is still packed with performance and comfort. If you're after a shoe that provides ample support and good comfort over 18 holes, the Wave Cadence is an impressive spikeless offering.