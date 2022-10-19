FootJoy Contour Jogger Shoe Review
Joel Tadman wears the Contour Jogger shoe from FootJoy to see what the user experience is truly like
Ideal for both a day at the office and a round afterwards on a dry evening, the Contour Jogger provides ample comfort and support for the course as well as a sophisticated look that will look at home just about anywhere.
Premium styling
Excellent comfort
Decent grip and support
Not waterproof
FootJoy has always had a diverse range of shoes for every occasion and the Contour Jogger perfectly bridges the gap between the office and the golf course. Visually, this shoe impresses, offering up a premium, sophisticated look with its water resistant soft suede uppers and white midsole. We love the attention to detail that has been included, like the leather patch at the rear, the retro FootJoy logo across the tongue and the spots of color within the outsole material. The shoes also come with a choice of lace color options so you can opt for laces that either stand out or blend in more with the upper.
This shoes aren’t the lightest spikeless shoes you’ll experience, which makes the Jogger in the name a little perplexing, but boy are they comfortable. You get a soft feel from the suede upper and padded tongue around the top of your foot and a soft yet responsive feeling underfoot from the Stratolite foam. This means you can wear these shoes all day without experiencing any fatigue. They’re supportive too, especially around the heel and ankle area, thanks to the lightweight PU FitBed, which also adds to the underfoot cushioning on offer.
While you probably wouldn’t lace up this pair to embark on a jogging session, they’re perfectly capable of providing the performance you need on the golf course. As long as it isn’t raining heavily, or the ground isn’t damp and muddy, these shoes offer ample grip and support for your swing as well as walking comfort. Of course, FootJoy has better performing shoes in its range, notably the super stable Tour Alpha and the athletic Fuel, but none provide a look as classy as the Contour Jogger.
Traction comes from the versatile VersaTrax outsole, which is made from a tacky rubber-type material and has enough grooves and channels to ensure you experience a stable footing in relatively dry conditions. Dirt does tend to gather fairly easily in the hollows, but it is also easily removable with a tee peg.
Joel has worked in the golf industry for over 12 years covering both instruction and more recently equipment. He now oversees all product content here at Golf Monthly, managing a team of talented and passionate writers and presenters in delivering the most thorough and accurate reviews, buying advice, comparisons and deals to help the reader find exactly what they are looking for. So whether it's the latest driver, irons, putter or laser rangefinder, Joel has his finger on the pulse keeping up to date with the latest releases in golf. He is also responsible for all content on irons and golf tech, including distance measuring devices and launch monitors.
One of his career highlights came when covering the 2012 Masters he got to play the sacred Augusta National course on the Monday after the tournament concluded, shooting a respectable 87 with just one par and four birdies. To date, his best ever round of golf is a 5-under 67 back in 2011. He currently plays his golf at Burghley Park Golf Club in Stamford, Lincs, with a handicap index of 3.3.
Joel's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Titleist TSR3, 9°
Fairway wood: Titleist TSR3, 15°
Hybrid: Titleist TSi2, 18°
Irons: TaylorMade P770, 4-7 iron, TaylorMade P7MC 8-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 50°, 54° and a Titleist Vokey SM9 60° lob wedge
Putter: Evnroll ER2V
Ball: 2021 Titleist Pro V1x
