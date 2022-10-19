Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

FootJoy Contour Jogger Shoe Review

FootJoy has always had a diverse range of shoes for every occasion and the Contour Jogger perfectly bridges the gap between the office and the golf course. Visually, this shoe impresses, offering up a premium, sophisticated look with its water resistant soft suede uppers and white midsole. We love the attention to detail that has been included, like the leather patch at the rear, the retro FootJoy logo across the tongue and the spots of color within the outsole material. The shoes also come with a choice of lace color options so you can opt for laces that either stand out or blend in more with the upper.

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

This shoes aren’t the lightest spikeless shoes you’ll experience, which makes the Jogger in the name a little perplexing, but boy are they comfortable. You get a soft feel from the suede upper and padded tongue around the top of your foot and a soft yet responsive feeling underfoot from the Stratolite foam. This means you can wear these shoes all day without experiencing any fatigue. They’re supportive too, especially around the heel and ankle area, thanks to the lightweight PU FitBed, which also adds to the underfoot cushioning on offer.

(Image credit: howard boylan)

While you probably wouldn’t lace up this pair to embark on a jogging session, they’re perfectly capable of providing the performance you need on the golf course. As long as it isn’t raining heavily, or the ground isn’t damp and muddy, these shoes offer ample grip and support for your swing as well as walking comfort. Of course, FootJoy has better performing shoes in its range, notably the super stable Tour Alpha and the athletic Fuel, but none provide a look as classy as the Contour Jogger.

Traction comes from the versatile VersaTrax outsole, which is made from a tacky rubber-type material and has enough grooves and channels to ensure you experience a stable footing in relatively dry conditions. Dirt does tend to gather fairly easily in the hollows, but it is also easily removable with a tee peg.