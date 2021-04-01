In this Ecco Biom H4 shoe review, Joel Tadman takes a pair out to the golf course to see what comfort and performance golfers can expect

Ecco Biom H4 Golf Shoes Review

Known for its traditional, premium styling, Ecco is looking to branch out to the slightly younger and young-at-heart demographic with the sleek, ultra-modern Biom H4.

It’s been a while since we’ve seen a new Biom model (the Hybrid 3 was launched in 2017) and the H4 represents a significant design shift. We have to say, we love the direction Ecco has gone with this new spikeless golf shoe.

From a styling perspective, these hit the perfect note. Being pretty neutral overall means golfers won’t be immediately put off by the design and it can match with different outfits.

But the pops of colour and subtle features, like the embossed leather upper and brown leather patch on the tongue, provide enough pizazz to bolster the shelf appeal. It strikes the perfect balance of visually appealing without being garish, and in four colour options there is enough choice on offer too, but it is arguably more of a summer shoe.

The experience inside the shoe doesn’t disappoint either. The room upfront increases comfort by giving your toes room to manoeuvre while the back section is more locked in position, a trait the golfer needs to maximise grip and stability.

It isn’t the softest feeling spikeless shoe underfoot, but sometimes you don’t want your golf shoes to feel overly squishy when on the course – there’s enough give there not to feel cumbersome when walking, while still providing a solid base from which to swing.

The grip from the outsole also impressed. While mud did gather in the deep channels when testing in moist conditions, it didn’t seem to effect the traction we experienced.

Regardless of the lie we faced, the sole held firm when we needed it to. Plus, it has the Gore-Tex membrane for peace of mind should you get caught in a passing shower.

Additionally, the lightweight nature of the Biom H4, coupled with the contemporary and understated design, means this shoe is more than suitable for wearing away from the course and the softer section around the ankle means you can easily where them with no socks if you wish.