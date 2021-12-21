Ecco Biom Cool Pro Gore-Tex Golf Shoes Review
One of the most feature-packed and premium spikeless shoes we've tested this year, how did the Ecco Biom Cool Pro Gore-Tex golf shoes fare?
This golf shoe ticks a lot of boxes and should suit any golfer's shoe needs. Breathable, comfortable, supportive and fully waterproof, the Yak leather and Gore-Tex finish make this premium golf shoe well worth the price.
-
+
Technology-packed features really pay off
-
+
Extremely breathable
-
+
Fully waterproof
-
-
Blue and red outsole doesn't look premium
By Dan Parker published
Ecco Biom Cool Pro Gore-Tex Golf Shoes Review
The best Ecco golf shoes are renowned for class-leading comfort, premium materials and amazing durability. We are more than pleased to report that its latest golf shoe - the Biom Cool Pro Gore-Tex - has once again hit the mark for what golfers expect from an Ecco golf shoe.
This is a technology-packed shoe, and while the price certainly shows that, it's worth talking about what Ecco has done to make this shoe one of the best spikeless golf shoes money can buy.
The headline with this shoe is that it is made with a Gore-Tex surround. Those familiar with this material will know that is it 100% waterproof whilst also being immensely breathable. By letting sweat out but stopping water getting in, the Ecco Biom Cool Pro Gore-Tex is one of the most breathable golf shoes on the market.
It's also worth noting that the shoe is made from a super-premium Yak leather. This type of leather is strong and lightweight while it certainly adds to the premium feel of this product. The softness of this leather will also make this one of the best golf shoes for wide feet, as it is stretchy and doesn't offer any rubbing on the sides of your feet.
Ecco has fitted it's Tri-Fi grip to the outsole of this shoe, and they say that it offers support through three different 'zones' to focus on stability, durability and rotational support through the swing. Whilst we don't know exactly how those 'zones' appear on the outsole, we can happily report that this is is indeed grippy and stable throughout the swing. Having only tested this for a few weeks, we can't yet speak of the durability of the outsole or the shoe as a whole, but it certainly feels built to last.
There's a distinct 'locked-in' feeling when you're wearing these shoes and Ecco's designers have clearly though long and hard about how to find the balance between comfort and a solid feel on the ground.
The final piece of tech worth noting is the midsole, which offers out of the box comfort and an overall comfortable walk. Ecco uses its proprietary FluidForm technology in the midsole, which has been designed to create an ergonomic and highly comfortable sole. We can certainly attest to this.
We've talked a lot of tech in this review so - to put it simply - the Ecco Biom Cool Pro Gore-Tex golf shoes are highly breathable, supportive, comfortable and fully waterproof spikeless shoe.
Our one qualm is the navy and red colours on the outsole. We don't feel as though these colours match the particular colourway we tested and doesn't look that premium. Luckily, there are three other more neutral colours which we think look much better.
Dan is a Staff Writer and has been with the Golf Monthly team since early 2021. Dan graduated with a Masters in International Journalism from the University of Sussex and primarily looks after equipment reviews and buyer's guides on the website. Dan was a custom fit specialist at American Golf for two years and has brought his expertise in golf equipment to a huge range of buyer's guides and reviews on the website. A left handed golfer, his handicap index is currently 9.8 and he plays at Fulford Heath Golf Club in the West Midlands. His golfing highlight is shooting 76 at Essendon Golf Club on his first ever round with his Golf Monthly colleagues. Dan also runs his own cricket podcast and website in his spare time.
Dan is currently playing:
Driver: Ping G425 Max
Fairway: Ping G425 Max
Hybrid: TaylorMade Rocketballz
Irons: Ping i59 (4-PW)
Wedges: Ping Glide Forged Pro
Putter: Wilson Staff Infinite Buckingham
Ball: TaylorMade TP5 Pix
