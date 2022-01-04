Odyssey Toulon Design Las Vegas 2022 Putter Review

The Odyssey Toulon Design putter range for 2022 may look similar, but the range has been revamped in many ways as we found with the Las Vegas model.

The Las Vegas head, like all Toulon models, is still milled from premium steel, but now features a new Deep Diamond Groove face pattern to get the ball rolling.

More grooves on the face also reduces the points of impact with the ball and in turn this makes the Toulon Las Vegas sound very soft for an all metal putter, even when using a firmer ball.

The midnight black finish gives a very premium look and the white alignment lines on the top of the leading edge and on the inside of the fangs frame the ball well and are a good aid at address.

(Image credit: MHopley)

There are two adjustable weights in the sole and through custom fitting these can be adjusted from 5, 10, 15 and 20 gram options in each side.

The dark looks continue into the Toulon version of the Stroke Lab grip which sports a dark emerald green carbon section above the steel tip section to improve distance control and accuracy.

It is a lighter shaft than a traditional all steel version and both the Las Vegas and the Chicago model we had on test were generally lighter than the other Odyssey models so if you prefer more stability then you may want to try something like the Odyssey Eleven putter instead.

The excellent new Odyssey Toulon Design pistol grip combines a flat front with an oval pistol design and will make you feel the quality of this club.

The Odyssey Toulon Design range comprises beautiful putters to look at and use. The all metal design will appeal to those who like a more traditional feel without inserts and weights.

(Image credit: MHopley)

Like the other models, the Las Vegas brings a classic Odyssey shape into this upmarket world and does a very good job of creating the same White Hot OG benefits in a classic style.

And that’s the rub, because it’s like comparing a Ferrari and an Alfa Romeo. They are both made by the same company, do the same job, but one costs nearly twice as much as the other. Unless you like to arrive in style, the Alfa is probably the more economical option.

From a technical point of view, the main difference is the fact that unlike the White Hot OG, the Toulon models come with a milled steel face. Models like the Las Vegas are beautiful to look at and feel great, so it’s up to you whether that is worth the extra investment.