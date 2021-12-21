Hole More Putts Putting Launch Monitor Review

The Hole More Putts putting launch monitor brings the technology you usually see on full shots to the putting green in a unique tablet that can be used inside and out.

It records your stroke using a variety of sensors along the central track of the tablet to measure 13 different factors including the path of the club, where you impact the ball and the ball speed.

The 36 cm by 21 cm tablet is rechargeable using the supplied USB cable and its weight makes it feel like a solid piece of equipment.

(Image credit: MHopley)

You make putts in groups of 5 and then the results are then synced via Bluetooth to the Hole More Putts app on your phone or iPad where you can see all the data in great detail.

There is also a small screen on the Hole More Putts tablet too that summarises the 5 key measurements of Face Angle, Impact Point, Path Direction, Impact Speed and Attach Angle to give you an overall percentage score for every set of 5 putts you take.

This 6 x 4 cm LCD screen can be clearly read in all conditions, even if the text is a little on the small side.

(Image credit: MHopley)

It is incredibly addictive trying to improve your percentage score, which in turn makes it a great training device for improving your club head path, face position at impact and tempo.

The makers claim that it is also a useful fitting tool for putter retailers and the Hole More Putts app enables you to select different putters and compare results to see which one suits your stroke the best.

Testing this with a variety of face balanced and toe hang putters and the results would vary, but sometimes your stroke would adapt to compensate over time. Ideally you should test putters with a towel in front of the target so that you don't adapt your stroke subconsciously in order to hole the putt.

You may also need to put the supplied white tape along the leading edge of the sole so that the sensors can pick up the movement of the putter head.

Certainly you can still get a wide variety of results even if you hole every putt with different putters so it might not always be the club's fault.

Then personal choice would come into it, but the Hole More Putts information can be a part of this process. It focuses on the movement of the club trough the stroke and the impact with the ball, so if you compared it to launch monitors it is more like a GC Quad than a Trackman.

(Image credit: MHopley)

Hole More Putts is easy to use inside and out, quick to set up and very portable, although some form of protective cover for transport would be good to see. A small laptop case should do the job though.

The only real issue is the price which is around $800 for the golfer version and this includes a limited version of the analytics in the app, which seems a bit tight for this level of investment.

For the full version of the analytics you will need over $1,100 for the coach and fitting version with the extra software. This excludes any international duties and despite the dollar prices, the devices are made and shipped from Ireland so delivery is quick to Europe or USA.

For pros and fitters it is a clever device and provides interesting data on the putter and the putting stroke which works more as a guide for fitting than as a dedicated launch monitor for putters.

For golfers, you will need to be serious about your game to invest in Hole More Putts, but as a fun and insightful coaching and training aid for putting then it is one of the best out there.