Bettinardi Studio Stock 18 Putter Review
In this Bettinardi Studio Stock 18 Putter Review, Joel Tadman tests it out on the course
A premium option that looks elegant and performs from different distances. Will be preferred by those that like a soft feel or that play a firm golf ball.
Soft feel off the face
Stock grip enhances comfort and control
Slower speed off the face encourages a more positive stroke
Arguably too long from heel to toe
By Joel Tadman published
Bettinardi Studio Stock 18 Putter Review
Bettinardi is a putter brand with a growing reputation thanks to its wide range of styles and models as well as an increasing presence out on tour, including players like Matthew Fitzpatrick.
The Studio Stock range is its more traditional offering in terms of looks but modern performance remains at its core. The SS18 model we tried is one of two blade styles available and it is very pleasing on the eye with its warm satin finish and clean lines combined with rounded corners.
The shape is very long from heel to toe, arguably too long given how short the flange is from front to back, but the sightline provides help with alignment and finish oozes class.
The star of the show is the face design, specifically the groove pattern, which helps produce a soft, gentle sound at impact. We’ve found the speed off the face to be slightly down on most of the best putters we’ve tried, but once you’ve recalibrated this in your mind it actually encourages a more positive, committed putting stroke and certainly comes in handy when playing on fast greens.
It looks more lofted than it is, which allows you to see more off the face and assists with performance when putting from the fringe. The sheer length from heel to toe creates an illusion of forgiveness because you’ve got so much face to work with, and while it feels as stable as most other blades we’ve tested, other models in the Studio Stock range will offer more stability if this is something you prioritise. The SS18 is more aimed at feel players, possibly slightly lower handicappers that like a soft, controlled feel that also play a firmer feeling golf ball.
The grips options also impressed us - there’s the jumbo grip and the smaller, standard pistol grip that we tested, which has a firm but tacky feel and a wide, flat front edge to position our thumbs for a comfortable hold. A special mention also must go to the very stylish and eye catching bright red headcover which tops off what is an excellent offering from Bettinardi.
Joel has worked in the golf industry for over 12 years covering both instruction and more recently equipment. He now oversees all product content here at Golf Monthly, managing a team of talented and passionate writers and presenters in delivering the most thorough and accurate reviews, buying advice, comparisons and deals to help the reader find exactly what they are looking for. So whether it's the latest driver, irons, putter or laser rangefinder, Joel has his finger on the pulse keeping up to date with the latest releases in golf.
During these enjoyable years he has had some money-can't-buy experiences, like interviewing Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy one-on-one and covering the 2010 Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor.
One of his career highlights came when covering the 2012 Masters he got to play the sacred Augusta National course on the Monday after the tournament concluded, shooting a respectable 87 with just one par and four birdies. To date, his best ever round of golf is a 5-under 67 back in 2011. He currently plays his golf at Burghley Park Golf Club in Stamford, Lincs, with a handicap index of 4.7.
Joel's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: TaylorMade SIM2, 9°
Fairway wood: Titleist TSi3, 15°
Hybrid: Titleist TSi2, 18°
Irons: TaylorMade P770, 4-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 50°, 54° and 58°
Putter: Evnroll ER2V
Ball: 2021 Titleist Pro V1x
