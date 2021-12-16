Bettinardi Studio Stock 18 Putter Review

Bettinardi is a putter brand with a growing reputation thanks to its wide range of styles and models as well as an increasing presence out on tour, including players like Matthew Fitzpatrick.

The Studio Stock range is its more traditional offering in terms of looks but modern performance remains at its core. The SS18 model we tried is one of two blade styles available and it is very pleasing on the eye with its warm satin finish and clean lines combined with rounded corners.

(Image credit: Future)

The shape is very long from heel to toe, arguably too long given how short the flange is from front to back, but the sightline provides help with alignment and finish oozes class.

The star of the show is the face design, specifically the groove pattern, which helps produce a soft, gentle sound at impact. We’ve found the speed off the face to be slightly down on most of the best putters we’ve tried, but once you’ve recalibrated this in your mind it actually encourages a more positive, committed putting stroke and certainly comes in handy when playing on fast greens.

(Image credit: Future)

It looks more lofted than it is, which allows you to see more off the face and assists with performance when putting from the fringe. The sheer length from heel to toe creates an illusion of forgiveness because you’ve got so much face to work with, and while it feels as stable as most other blades we’ve tested, other models in the Studio Stock range will offer more stability if this is something you prioritise. The SS18 is more aimed at feel players, possibly slightly lower handicappers that like a soft, controlled feel that also play a firmer feeling golf ball.

(Image credit: Future)

The grips options also impressed us - there’s the jumbo grip and the smaller, standard pistol grip that we tested, which has a firm but tacky feel and a wide, flat front edge to position our thumbs for a comfortable hold. A special mention also must go to the very stylish and eye catching bright red headcover which tops off what is an excellent offering from Bettinardi.