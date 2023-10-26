Puma DRYLBL Women's Golf Rain Pants Review
We tested the PUMA DRYLBL rain pants on a cold and wet day to experience their effectiveness
An excellent pair of rain pants, very comfortable to wear over trousers or as a stand-alone item of weatherproof clothing on a bad day. We’re impressed with the fit and ability to swing freely in the PUMA DRYLBL golf rain pants.
-
+
Available in different leg lengths
-
+
Waterproof material provides a full-proof barrier to the wind and rain
-
-
There’s no stretch in the fabric so if you have larger legs then you’ll need to size up as the narrow design makes fitting these trousers a squeeze
Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
Staying warm and dry on the golf course throughout the winter can be challenging. A decent pair of waterproof golf pants is essential and, when it comes to the best golf rain pants, it can be difficult to single out one particular model.
One brand to definitely check out is Puma, with their DRYLBL rain pants one of their most recognized models, much like the DRYLBL Jacket. They are made from a patented STORMCELL technology, that repels water, ensuring that your legs stay completely dry even in the most extreme weather conditions.
They are lovely and lightweight to wear and, most importantly, breathable, so you won’t get too hot if you have to layer up. The feel of the material is also smooth and it’s quiet enough not to rustle as you swing, which is a consistent sign throughout the best golf waterproofs on the market.
Moving away from the material and to the style of the DRYLBL rain pants, which have a generous leg width and loose fit that will suit most body contours. I liked the elasticated waist, which gave that bit more comfort and added to the freedom of movement in my swing. It was also good that there was a choice of leg lengths, as the last thing you want if you’re short is to be tripping over the material.
There are a couple of decent-sized side pockets that have sealed zips to prevent any water leaking in at the seams. The glossy leather-look gives them a slightly more fashionable edge and there’s also a zip-up back pocket that’s handy for storing your scorecard or glove. A big thumbs-up also goes out to Puma for finding a sustainable way to make their apparel by using 70% recycled material. It’s certainly the way forward for the future.
For more rain protection, also take a look at our buying guides on the best golf rain jackets, or best golf hoodies.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Carly Frost is one of the golf industry’s best-known female writers, having worked for golf magazines for over 20 years. As a consistent three-handicapper who plays competitive club golf at Parkstone and the Isle of Purbeck courses in Dorset every week, Carly is well-versed in what lady golfers love. Her passion for golf and skill at writing combine to give her an unbeatable insight into the ladies game.
Carly’s role at Golf Monthly is to help deliver thorough and accurate ladies equipment reviews, buying advice and comparisons to help you find exactly what you are looking for. So whether it’s the latest driver, set of irons, golf ball, pair of shoes or even an outfit, Carly will help you decide what to buy.
Over the years Carly has been fortunate to play some of the greatest courses in the world. Her view ‘from the ladies tee’ is invaluable. She ranks Sea Island, Georgia, USA, where she met her husband, world-renowned golf coach Dan Frost, among her favourite golf resorts. Their aptly-named eight-year-old son Hogan is already hitting the ball as far as Mum and will undoubtedly be a name to watch out for in the future.
Carly is a keen competitor and her list of golfing achievements are vast. She is a former winner of the South West of England Ladies Intermediate Championship, a three-time winner of the European Media Masters and she once beat an entire start-sheet of men to the title of Times Corporate World Golf Champion. She has played for both the Dorset and Surrey County Ladies first teams and is known for her excellent track record at matchplay.
Carly holds the ladies course record (68) at her home club Parkstone and her lowest competition round (seven-under-par 65) was carded in the pro-am of the Irish Ladies Open at Killeen Castle, playing alongside Solheim Cup superstar Anna Nordqvist. Although her current handicap index has crept up to 3.7 since Covid she has her sights firmly set on achieving that elusive scratch handicap and hopefully playing for her country when she’s 50.
Carly’s current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Callaway Epic Max, 10.5°
Fairway wood: TaylorMade SIM2, 15°
Hybrids: Titleist TS2, 19°, 21°, 24°
Irons: Mizuno JPX900, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX, 52°, 56° and 58°
Putter: Scotty Cameron Futura X5
Ball: 2021 Callaway Ladies SuperSoft
-
Odyssey Golf And YouTube Stars Good Good Collaborate With New Putters
The YouTube group signed a deal with Callaway at the start of 2023 and will release their second limited-edition product together
By Ben Fleming Published
-
McGinley Confident The Open Will Be Heading To The Republic Of Ireland
Paul McGinley thinks the Open going to Portmarnock now has "more chance of happening than not" and says the course is as good as anything on the current rota
By Paul Higham Published
-
Seven-Handicap YouTube Star Defies Odds To Complete Hole-In-One Challenge
YouTube star and CEO of gaming organisation 100 Thieves 'Nadeshot' achieved the feat in little over an hour having rented out a course to put his skills to the test
By Ben Fleming Published