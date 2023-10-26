Puma DRYLBL Women's Golf Rain Pants Review

Staying warm and dry on the golf course throughout the winter can be challenging. A decent pair of waterproof golf pants is essential and, when it comes to the best golf rain pants, it can be difficult to single out one particular model.

One brand to definitely check out is Puma, with their DRYLBL rain pants one of their most recognized models, much like the DRYLBL Jacket. They are made from a patented STORMCELL technology, that repels water, ensuring that your legs stay completely dry even in the most extreme weather conditions.

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

They are lovely and lightweight to wear and, most importantly, breathable, so you won’t get too hot if you have to layer up. The feel of the material is also smooth and it’s quiet enough not to rustle as you swing, which is a consistent sign throughout the best golf waterproofs on the market.

Moving away from the material and to the style of the DRYLBL rain pants, which have a generous leg width and loose fit that will suit most body contours. I liked the elasticated waist, which gave that bit more comfort and added to the freedom of movement in my swing. It was also good that there was a choice of leg lengths, as the last thing you want if you’re short is to be tripping over the material.

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

There are a couple of decent-sized side pockets that have sealed zips to prevent any water leaking in at the seams. The glossy leather-look gives them a slightly more fashionable edge and there’s also a zip-up back pocket that’s handy for storing your scorecard or glove. A big thumbs-up also goes out to Puma for finding a sustainable way to make their apparel by using 70% recycled material. It’s certainly the way forward for the future.

For more rain protection, also take a look at our buying guides on the best golf rain jackets, or best golf hoodies.