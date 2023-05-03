Payntr X-003 Women's Spikeless Golf Shoe Review
We tested the supercharged women’s offering from Payntr. If you’re a golfer who craves extra stability in your swing, the X-003 may just be the shoe for you.
If it’s a sporty feel you’re after that delivers performance to boot, look no further. I think there will be great things to come from this company as it grows and spreads it’s wings across the golf industry. Great shoes.
-
+
A huge range of sizes (UK4-9) which is great to see.
-
+
Added stability enhancing technology means your golf may just improve wearing these!
-
+
At £109 I think these are reasonable value for the amount of shoe you get.
-
+
Incredibly sporty look and very appealing to the athlete in me.
-
-
A lot of shoe, might be a step too far from some with slim legs.
-
-
Not a huge range yet but watch this space. Expect great things from this company.
Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
These shoes have some clever technical advantages: they actually resist instability. "What the heck?" I hear you cry!
Thanks to the 3-dimensional traction the sole provides I felt they almost screw themselves into the ground as I swung the club. I’ve only worn a shoe that's felt like it’s stabilised my swing when I’ve worn the Adidas Tour 360 shoe. This provided a similar yet even more comfortable experience. I could get great traction from the ground up and this helped me to really commit through the ball. My priority feeling in my swing is around transferring power through my feet and planet earth. Wow do these deliver on that feeling.
The traction technology that’s gone into the shoes mean you are actually more stable through the ball. The graphite Pebax™️ propulsion plate “Allows golfers to more effectively harness ground forces.” So no wonder I felt like my A game was in sight. It’s like a golf lesson given via footwear.
Comfort levels are high with this one. Thanks to a Single Density PMX Foam Midsole™️ they absorb shock as you walk. Rather like a new pair of running shoes, providing maximum under foot support. I felt that energy was almost being pumped through the soles. Like walking on supercharged clouds the midsole feels that cushioned. A similar sporty feel to the one I found in the Footjoy Flex XP.
They feel like a lot of shoe, by this I mean they’re fairly bulky in design. This partly explains the stability they offer but this isn’t a negative. Like a fashion trainer they have a lot of laces and a chunky sole to house all that tech. At just over 300g a shoe they’re far from heavy. They’re a great looking sporty shoe.
I tested them in varying conditions but one game was very wet both underfoot and from the skies. They held up well in puddles and pretty thick mud and would sit happily in our Best Waterproof Shoes guide, alongside the likes of the Adidas Tour 360 shoe which also offers stabilising capabilities.
Though the dense pattern on the sole collected a lot of muck and wet grass, at no point did I lose traction from this. Back on my home course at Hamptworth, teaching all day with far less mud, I didn’t have to clean them at all. Debris gets caught and falls out. Very handy.
Looks wise they don’t disappoint. Simple and sporty in design, like a leather trainer but just more awesome. The lacing system is generous making them look wider than they are. They fit without any gaping, I think because of the stability enhancing design there appears to be way more shoe on my foot that’s say a pair or Footjoy Pro SL’s. They have been designed for a smaller frame, but I think the more petite women may be weighed down. I feel I could shoot hoops in them and they wouldn’t look out of place on the basketball court. I love the look of these.
There isn’t a load of choice from Payntr at the moment for women but I absolutely can’t wait to see what they bring out next.
Katie is an Advanced PGA professional with over 20 years of coaching experience. She helps golfers of every age and ability to be the best versions of themselves. In January 2022 she was named as one of Golf Monthly's Top 50 Coaches.
Katie coaches the individual and uses her vast experience in technique, psychology and golf fitness to fix problems in a logical manner that is effective - she makes golf simple. Katie is now based at the stunning Hamptworth Golf Club on the edge of the New Forest. An experienced club coach, she developed GardenGOLF during lockdown and as well as coaching at Hamptworth she freelances, operating via pop-up clinics and travelling to clients homes to help them use their space to improve.
She has coached tour pros on both LET tour and the Challenge Tour as well as introduced many a beginner to the game.
Katie has been writing instructional content for magazines for 20 years. Her creative approach to writing is fuelled by her sideline as an artist.
