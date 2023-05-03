Payntr X-003 Women's Spikeless Golf Shoe Review

These shoes have some clever technical advantages: they actually resist instability. "What the heck?" I hear you cry!

Thanks to the 3-dimensional traction the sole provides I felt they almost screw themselves into the ground as I swung the club. I’ve only worn a shoe that's felt like it’s stabilised my swing when I’ve worn the Adidas Tour 360 shoe. This provided a similar yet even more comfortable experience. I could get great traction from the ground up and this helped me to really commit through the ball. My priority feeling in my swing is around transferring power through my feet and planet earth. Wow do these deliver on that feeling.

A lot of shoe that delivers a lot of tech. Resisting instability and providing a solid base for you to swing from (Image credit: Howard Boylan)

The traction technology that’s gone into the shoes mean you are actually more stable through the ball. The graphite Pebax™️ propulsion plate “Allows golfers to more effectively harness ground forces.” So no wonder I felt like my A game was in sight. It’s like a golf lesson given via footwear.

Traction is off the scale from the sole, debris that is caught quickly falls out. (Image credit: Howard Boylan)



Comfort levels are high with this one. Thanks to a Single Density PMX Foam Midsole™️ they absorb shock as you walk. Rather like a new pair of running shoes, providing maximum under foot support. I felt that energy was almost being pumped through the soles. Like walking on supercharged clouds the midsole feels that cushioned. A similar sporty feel to the one I found in the Footjoy Flex XP.

Fantastic stabilisation from these shoes means you can give it a powerful swing and feel like you're in control. (Image credit: Howard Boylan)

They feel like a lot of shoe, by this I mean they’re fairly bulky in design. This partly explains the stability they offer but this isn’t a negative. Like a fashion trainer they have a lot of laces and a chunky sole to house all that tech. At just over 300g a shoe they’re far from heavy. They’re a great looking sporty shoe.

I tested them in varying conditions but one game was very wet both underfoot and from the skies. They held up well in puddles and pretty thick mud and would sit happily in our Best Waterproof Shoes guide, alongside the likes of the Adidas Tour 360 shoe which also offers stabilising capabilities.

Though the dense pattern on the sole collected a lot of muck and wet grass, at no point did I lose traction from this. Back on my home course at Hamptworth, teaching all day with far less mud, I didn’t have to clean them at all. Debris gets caught and falls out. Very handy.

The lacing is generous, giving a feel that is very athletic and wouldn't look out of place on a basketball court. (Image credit: Katie Dawkins)

Looks wise they don’t disappoint. Simple and sporty in design, like a leather trainer but just more awesome. The lacing system is generous making them look wider than they are. They fit without any gaping, I think because of the stability enhancing design there appears to be way more shoe on my foot that’s say a pair or Footjoy Pro SL’s. They have been designed for a smaller frame, but I think the more petite women may be weighed down. I feel I could shoot hoops in them and they wouldn’t look out of place on the basketball court. I love the look of these.

There isn’t a load of choice from Payntr at the moment for women but I absolutely can’t wait to see what they bring out next.