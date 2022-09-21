FootJoy Womens Flex XP Review
We reviewed and now live in the latest Women's Flex XP shoes from FootJoy, comfortable, sporty and practical. What's not to love.
The Flex XP is a fantastic and sporty shoe that delivers on both performance and looks
Sporty running shoe appearance appeals to a younger market
Easy to wipe clean and almost repels dirt and sand
Amazing comfort and combined with the 4 different colour ways there's something for everyone here
I can see how after a round in really mucky conditions the lighter colours would become more dull in colour. Though they actually come out of a cold wash like new.
The Flex XP is the latest offering from FootJoy's more sporty looking line of footwear. I adore these shoes and am still a big fan of the previous year's model. These are another level of comfortable, they put a spring in your step and feel more like a running shoe than a golf shoe. This makes a round of golf around what was a fairly hard baked golf course this Summer.
They kept my feet exceedingly comfortable temperature wise and this was thanks a cleverly engineered waterproof yet breathable mesh. This looks like it would just attract dust and dirt especially in damp conditions. Yet giving a rainy bunker lesson wet sand whilst wearing these, I glanced down at my feet expecting to see dirty toes and they were as new. Now that's impressive tech. They're waterproof, yet don't look it. They also go through the washing machine perfectly well without affecting this attribution. The previous model of the Women's Flex XP shoe is one I also still live in and that washes beautifully.
It is the comfort levels that really made me fall for these, the sole is so cushioned and springy. The EVA midsole helps to stabilise the foot and provides brilliant support as you swing the club, even in wet conditions.
As always the winner for me is the versatility of a golf shoe. Can I wear it on and off the golf course. Can I chase my kids around an adventure playground in it because it looks better than any of the pairs of trainers I own? Can I actually do a HIIT workout in these and feel I get the same performance as my usual trainers. The answer to all these questions with the Flex XP's is a big old YES. Plus the waterproof element is really attractive too. If you're after a guide for the very Best Women's Waterproof Golf Shoes then check out our guide.
I'd highly recommend the beautiful colour way that is the Beige/Peach/White ones that I tested. They boast a gentle flash of aubergine on the sole and ooze athletic style. The Teal and Lime are equally attractive. It's hard to choose one from the 4 options available (Grey/Blue/White and Black/Grey/White being the other 2). At £109.99 they'd be pricey as a Summer only shoe but I believe I'll wear these all year round thanks to their 1 year waterproof warranty. If a specific Winter shoe is what you are after maybe consider a golf boot, check out our Best Golf Boots guide. The variety of footwear on the market for women is vast, we are literally spoilt for choice.
Katie is an Advanced PGA professional with over 20 years of coaching experience. She helps golfers of every age and ability to be the best versions of themselves. In January 2022 she was named as one of Golf Monthly's Top 50 Coaches.
Katie coaches the individual and uses her vast experience in technique, psychology and golf fitness to fix problems in a logical manner that is effective - she makes golf simple. Katie is now based at the stunning Hamptworth Golf Club on the edge of the New Forest. An experienced club coach, she developed GardenGOLF during lockdown and as well as coaching at Hamptworth she freelances, operating via pop-up clinics and travelling to clients homes to help them use their space to improve.
She has coached tour pros on both LET tour and the Challenge Tour as well as introduced many a beginner to the game.
Katie has been writing instructional content for magazines for 20 years. Her creative approach to writing is fuelled by her sideline as an artist.
