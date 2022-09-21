FootJoy Womens Flex XP Review

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Flex XP is the latest offering from FootJoy's more sporty looking line of footwear. I adore these shoes and am still a big fan of the previous year's model. These are another level of comfortable, they put a spring in your step and feel more like a running shoe than a golf shoe. This makes a round of golf around what was a fairly hard baked golf course this Summer.

They kept my feet exceedingly comfortable temperature wise and this was thanks a cleverly engineered waterproof yet breathable mesh. This looks like it would just attract dust and dirt especially in damp conditions. Yet giving a rainy bunker lesson wet sand whilst wearing these, I glanced down at my feet expecting to see dirty toes and they were as new. Now that's impressive tech. They're waterproof, yet don't look it. They also go through the washing machine perfectly well without affecting this attribution. The previous model of the Women's Flex XP shoe is one I also still live in and that washes beautifully.

(Image credit: Katie Dawkins)

It is the comfort levels that really made me fall for these, the sole is so cushioned and springy. The EVA midsole helps to stabilise the foot and provides brilliant support as you swing the club, even in wet conditions.

As always the winner for me is the versatility of a golf shoe. Can I wear it on and off the golf course. Can I chase my kids around an adventure playground in it because it looks better than any of the pairs of trainers I own? Can I actually do a HIIT workout in these and feel I get the same performance as my usual trainers. The answer to all these questions with the Flex XP's is a big old YES. Plus the waterproof element is really attractive too. If you're after a guide for the very Best Women's Waterproof Golf Shoes then check out our guide.

(Image credit: Andy Dow Photography)

I'd highly recommend the beautiful colour way that is the Beige/Peach/White ones that I tested. They boast a gentle flash of aubergine on the sole and ooze athletic style. The Teal and Lime are equally attractive. It's hard to choose one from the 4 options available (Grey/Blue/White and Black/Grey/White being the other 2). At £109.99 they'd be pricey as a Summer only shoe but I believe I'll wear these all year round thanks to their 1 year waterproof warranty. If a specific Winter shoe is what you are after maybe consider a golf boot, check out our Best Golf Boots guide. The variety of footwear on the market for women is vast, we are literally spoilt for choice.