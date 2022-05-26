FootJoy Women's 2022 Pro/SL Shoe Review
We tested out the newest FootJoy Women's Pro/SL shoe on the course and driving range, this shoe rocks.
FootJoy have once again produced yet another stunning shoe, the women’s Pro SL delivers on both looks and performance making it a top notch spikeless golf shoe. With 3 colour ways plus the ability to customise through Footjoy's MyJoy platform, there’s something for everyone.
Feels very stable when hitting full shots, great performance out on the course
Extremely lightweight and a joy to walk in
Can be customised to within an inch of it's life thanks to Footjoy's MyJoy platform
Not as useful off the course as they look like a true golf shoe which is a shame as they are so comfortable
The choice available on the market when it comes to Women's Golf Shoes is fantastic. This offering from FootJoy really got us excited. From a performance point of view these feel ultra stable as you swing. We were impressed at how the shoe glues itself to the grass even in dewy conditions, this is down to Infinity Outsole having 30% more points of traction than its predecessor. It boasts 189 points of traction and 17% more surface area in the heel so no wonder it feels like it's supporting so well throughout the swing. A bouncy feel on the shoe makes for a super comfy walk thanks to the Stratofoam midsole cushioning, it is easily the most cushioned FootJoy shoe we've ever tested.
With a really great array of sizing and widths available it’s easy to get your fit just right. These shoes come up really true to size though FootJoy are great when it comes to customer service if there is an issue, with free returns. The weight - or rather lack of it - is what really impressed. These shoes are as light as a feather and feels like you aren’t wearing anything on your feet at all. If it is a spikeless shoe you are after but you want something more like like a trainer then check out our offerings in the Best Women’s Spikeless Shoe Guide.
Here’s where we got really excited, you can customize these bad boys! So if the 3 color options aren’t ticking your box, or perhaps like so many golfers out there your feet are slightly different sizes… you can go all out MyJoy on these. Designing your own shoe couldn’t be easier through the customize section on FootJoy’s website. Personalized along with performance, you can’t ask for much more!
With 3 standard color options you may not need to go down the pimping your Pro/Sl’s route… We love the rose gold accents on the white version. Adding a bit of bling into what is a smart bit of kit. The grey is a mute shade that is extremely wearable with a flash of blue on the soles. It's a solid leather shoe that is 100% waterproof and it kept our feet so dry in some seriously soggy rounds. We’ve worn this on multiple occasions now and constantly get comments on how smart these shoes are.
If this shoe sounds awesome but a spiked shoe is a preferable option to you check out our review of FootJoy Women’s Traditions
Katie is an Advanced PGA professional with over 20 years of coaching experience. She helps golfers of every age and ability to be the best versions of themselves. In January 2022 she was named as one of Golf Monthly's Top 50 Coaches.
Katie coaches the individual and uses her vast experience in technique, psychology and golf fitness to fix problems in a logical manner that is effective - she makes golf simple.
She has coached tour pros on both LET tour and the Challenge Tour as well as introduced many a beginner to the game. An experienced club coach, she developed GardenGOLF and now freelances, operating via pop-up clinics and travelling to clients homes to help them use their space to improve.
Katie has been writing instructional content for magazines for 20 years. Her creative approach to writing is fuelled by her sideline as an artist.
