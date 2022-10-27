Wilson D9 Women’s Irons Review

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Wilson Women's D9 Iron Review

Wilson has long been viewed as a leader in affordable clubs for game improvers and especially those new to golf. It’s a bastion within the industry and I along with a big percentage of golfers have owned a set of Wilson golf clubs.

When I hit the ladies D9 irons on the range I was really blown away with how far they went, not just the shots from the centre of the face but those ever so slight mishits also performed well. Forgiveness on a stick, much like on the men's D9 iron. Out on the course, specifically the par 3s, I confess to air mailing a green or two - such is the way the ball jumps off the face. It was super windy and I did have a good go at keeping it under the breeze, but the ball really loved getting up in the air which may prove tricky on a gusty links.

(Image credit: Katie Dawkins)

The lower centre of gravity will really appeal to the higher handicapper, especially those that swing the club a little slower than most. The distance achieved was impressive but the best part for me is how well the iron sits behind the ball. It instills confidence yet has the look of a mid-handicapper club.

(Image credit: Katie Dawkins)

I have always adored Wilson grips, as someone who suffers with mild arthritis they offer superb cushioning. Meaning I didn’t need to squeeze too hard, which keeps tension low and allows me to swing freely with extra speed. A huge bonus and from my experience, very appealing to the older female golfer that wants their grips to be as soft as possible.

(Image credit: Katie Dawkins)

From a visual perspective, the color choice isn’t too feminine so a junior would feel comfortable using it out on the course as it’s fairly gender neutral. But I think lady golfers will really gravitate towards this clubs because of how it looks, and will then be sold when they hit a few shots with it. My overriding takeaway was that approach shots fly high and far - once you get the distances dialled in, the consistency you'll achieve from poor swings is sure to get you out of trouble. All this comes in a price point that works out to approximately £99 per iron, which is compelling value for money.