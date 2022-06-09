Honma T//World GS Irons Review
Our verdict on this game-improvement iron aimed at golfers that require assistance on approach shots through the bag
A very playable, visually-appealing iron perfect for the high handicapper looking for more successful result from their iron shots. Forgiveness is this iron's strongest feature, helping negate the effect of a poor swing very well, while the size and shape inspires confidence without looking bulky.
Consistently long
Appealing looks
Explosive feel
Lacks wow factor
The GS in Honma’s World GS iron stands for Gain Speed and our testing has shown that this is a powerful, easy-to-hit golf club. It is billed as being ideal for the slow swinger but its appeal to should not be limited to those short on power. Such is the launch and stability built in to the head, varying types of improving golfers will enjoy what this iron has to offer.
From a looks standpoint, there’s much to admire too. The size is generous without being excessive; there’s a healthy amount of offset to help correct a miss to the right (for a right hander) and the size of the topline matches up perfectly. We think there’s plenty of shelf appeal to with the red trim inside the cavity.
The 7-iron in the set has a loft of 29°, so it’s clearly an iron geared for distance and this is backed up by the explosive feel it produces off the face. It’s very easy to get on with this iron, the sweetspot seems to be large and once you get in the groove you find the ball flight repeats. When you do make a poor swing, you’ll get away with it more than you think, partly down to the 6g tungsten weight hidden inside the head of the long irons in the set that makes it a forgiving iron.
Nothing stands out in terms of how it performed, but it was impressive across all areas when compared to the best distance irons on the market. It was long, around the 173-175 yard mark, the spin was on the low side but the launch was on the high side - a dream combination. Much of this launch likely comes down to the wide sole with a slot that runs along it, which really came into its own when we caught the ball slightly thin.
Overall, this is an extremely playable iron that high handicappers should certainly consider. In terms of price, it is comparable to many other game improvement irons and so be sure to test it alongside other irons you’re thinking about as the Honma World GS will likely stack up very well indeed.
Joel has worked in the golf industry for over 12 years covering both instruction and more recently equipment. He now oversees all product content here at Golf Monthly, managing a team of talented and passionate writers and presenters in delivering the most thorough and accurate reviews, buying advice, comparisons and deals to help the reader find exactly what they are looking for. So whether it's the latest driver, irons, putter or laser rangefinder, Joel has his finger on the pulse keeping up to date with the latest releases in golf. He is also responsible for all content on irons and golf tech, including distance measuring devices and launch monitors.
During these enjoyable years he has had some money-can't-buy experiences, like interviewing Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy one-on-one and covering the 2010 Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor.
One of his career highlights came when covering the 2012 Masters he got to play the sacred Augusta National course on the Monday after the tournament concluded, shooting a respectable 87 with just one par and four birdies. To date, his best ever round of golf is a 5-under 67 back in 2011. He currently plays his golf at Burghley Park Golf Club in Stamford, Lincs, with a handicap index of 4.7.
Joel's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: TaylorMade SIM2, 9°
Fairway wood: Titleist TSi3, 15°
Hybrid: Titleist TSi2, 18°
Irons: TaylorMade P770, 4-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 50°, 54° and 58°
Putter: Evnroll ER2V
Ball: 2021 Titleist Pro V1x
-
