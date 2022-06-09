Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Honma T//World GS Irons Review

The GS in Honma’s World GS iron stands for Gain Speed and our testing has shown that this is a powerful, easy-to-hit golf club. It is billed as being ideal for the slow swinger but its appeal to should not be limited to those short on power. Such is the launch and stability built in to the head, varying types of improving golfers will enjoy what this iron has to offer.

From a looks standpoint, there’s much to admire too. The size is generous without being excessive; there’s a healthy amount of offset to help correct a miss to the right (for a right hander) and the size of the topline matches up perfectly. We think there’s plenty of shelf appeal to with the red trim inside the cavity.

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

The 7-iron in the set has a loft of 29°, so it’s clearly an iron geared for distance and this is backed up by the explosive feel it produces off the face. It’s very easy to get on with this iron, the sweetspot seems to be large and once you get in the groove you find the ball flight repeats. When you do make a poor swing, you’ll get away with it more than you think, partly down to the 6g tungsten weight hidden inside the head of the long irons in the set that makes it a forgiving iron.

Nothing stands out in terms of how it performed, but it was impressive across all areas when compared to the best distance irons on the market. It was long, around the 173-175 yard mark, the spin was on the low side but the launch was on the high side - a dream combination. Much of this launch likely comes down to the wide sole with a slot that runs along it, which really came into its own when we caught the ball slightly thin.

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

Overall, this is an extremely playable iron that high handicappers should certainly consider. In terms of price, it is comparable to many other game improvement irons and so be sure to test it alongside other irons you’re thinking about as the Honma World GS will likely stack up very well indeed.