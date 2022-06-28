Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Tour Edge Exotics C722 Fairway Wood Review

Since its inception in 1986, if there has been one thing that Tour Edge has been known for above all else it would be fairway woods. The company has long had a loyal following in the fairway wood space, especially among better players, and its fairway products have been widely played for many years on professional tours.

Tour Edge has a few different fairway woods that are new for 2022, but the flagship model for better players is the Exotics C722, which is loaded with technology. Included are a carbon fiber crown, titanium body, 90-gram sole plate, fast, responsive clubface, and adjustable hosel for achieving optimal performance.

The end result, according to Tour Edge, is a fairway wood that offers explosive ball speed numbers, effortless launch conditions, and forgiveness, a combination that’s pretty much the Holy Grail when it comes to fairway performance.

The Tour Edge C722 fairway wood is exceptional in terms of its shape and offers a classic look in the playing position. (Image credit: Golf Monthly)

To find out if the C722 lived up to the hype, I was able to secure one for testing, which was conducted over the course of the last couple of weeks. The C722 is available in standard lofts of 13, 15, and 18 degrees, and I tested the 15-degree model both in range sessions and during full rounds at Atlanta National Golf Club.

In the interest of full disclosure, I have to admit that hitting fairway woods are probably my biggest weakness as a golfer, the result of a swing path that’s too much in-to-out and a positive attack angle. But the C722 scored high marks and is a serious contender to land in my bag.

I’ll start with the look of the C722, which is absolutely stunning. The shaping is perfect, rounded and traditional, and it sits perfectly square to slightly open at address. The carbon fiber on the crown also looks great, the face is clean and contrasts beautifully with the clubhead, and the detailing is nothing short of premium.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

The C722 sounds very good at impact as well. It’s not as muted as one might expect given its carbon crown, but the acoustics are pleasing and powerful, especially on centered strikes. Shots hit outside of the center of the face do, however, offer some noticeable auditory feedback, as a higher-pitched sound is the result.

As for performance, where the C722 stands out is in terms of distance. It is long; I mean, really long. My fairway wood gamer of late has been a TaylorMade M3, which I play at 16.25 degrees. After some initial testing on the range with the C722, I moved the loft from 15 degrees down to 14.25 to combat what had been a bit of a draw bias in the standard setting, which is my tendency with a fairway wood.

While both clubs were tested at a length of 42.75 inches, I was routinely seeing 10-15 extra yards with the C722, both off of a tee and off the deck. And my longest tee shots with the C722 ended up not far from where I might hit my driver on some holes at Atlanta National. I would also add that while mis-hits offered a higher-pitched impact sound, they performed better than expected for a “players” fairway, most notably in terms of dispersion and distance.

Chris Wallace prepares to play his tee shot with the C722 fairway wood on the 11th hole at Atlanta National. (Image credit: Golf Monthly)

The drop-off I did see on off-center strikes typically came in terms of launch and peak height, which is a common issue for me under the best of circumstances. But even off of the turf, good swings resulted in an impressive trajectory time and again, which came as a pleasant surprise, especially at 14.25 degrees. That said, where the C722 was at its best and truly a weapon was off of a tee. In that regard, it was as good as any fairway wood I’ve hit in the last several years.

There’s a lot to like about the C722, which retails for $299.99, a fair price given all of the technology that has been incorporated into the design. It looks fantastic and backs up those aesthetics with impressive performance, especially as it relates to sheer speed and distance. I do think the C722 will best suit better players, but for that caliber of the golfer it offers ample forgiveness. It clearly belongs in the best fairway wood conversation and is another great golf club from Tour Edge.