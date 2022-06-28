Tour Edge Exotics C722 Fairway Wood Review
Chris Wallace tests the Tour Edge Exotics C722 fairway wood to see if its performance matches its ample technology
Tour Edge has long delivered winning fairway wood products for better players and has done so yet again with the Exotics C722, which offers an impressive technology package and performance to match while also ranking as one of the best-looking fairways to hit the market in recent years.
-
+
Delivers explosive distance
-
+
Premium aesthetics
-
+
Clean, classic shaping
-
+
Exceeds expectations in terms of forgiveness
-
-
Mis-hits offer high-pitched acoustics
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Tour Edge Exotics C722 Fairway Wood Review
Since its inception in 1986, if there has been one thing that Tour Edge has been known for above all else it would be fairway woods. The company has long had a loyal following in the fairway wood space, especially among better players, and its fairway products have been widely played for many years on professional tours.
Tour Edge has a few different fairway woods that are new for 2022, but the flagship model for better players is the Exotics C722, which is loaded with technology. Included are a carbon fiber crown, titanium body, 90-gram sole plate, fast, responsive clubface, and adjustable hosel for achieving optimal performance.
The end result, according to Tour Edge, is a fairway wood that offers explosive ball speed numbers, effortless launch conditions, and forgiveness, a combination that’s pretty much the Holy Grail when it comes to fairway performance.
To find out if the C722 lived up to the hype, I was able to secure one for testing, which was conducted over the course of the last couple of weeks. The C722 is available in standard lofts of 13, 15, and 18 degrees, and I tested the 15-degree model both in range sessions and during full rounds at Atlanta National Golf Club.
In the interest of full disclosure, I have to admit that hitting fairway woods are probably my biggest weakness as a golfer, the result of a swing path that’s too much in-to-out and a positive attack angle. But the C722 scored high marks and is a serious contender to land in my bag.
I’ll start with the look of the C722, which is absolutely stunning. The shaping is perfect, rounded and traditional, and it sits perfectly square to slightly open at address. The carbon fiber on the crown also looks great, the face is clean and contrasts beautifully with the clubhead, and the detailing is nothing short of premium.
The C722 sounds very good at impact as well. It’s not as muted as one might expect given its carbon crown, but the acoustics are pleasing and powerful, especially on centered strikes. Shots hit outside of the center of the face do, however, offer some noticeable auditory feedback, as a higher-pitched sound is the result.
As for performance, where the C722 stands out is in terms of distance. It is long; I mean, really long. My fairway wood gamer of late has been a TaylorMade M3, which I play at 16.25 degrees. After some initial testing on the range with the C722, I moved the loft from 15 degrees down to 14.25 to combat what had been a bit of a draw bias in the standard setting, which is my tendency with a fairway wood.
While both clubs were tested at a length of 42.75 inches, I was routinely seeing 10-15 extra yards with the C722, both off of a tee and off the deck. And my longest tee shots with the C722 ended up not far from where I might hit my driver on some holes at Atlanta National. I would also add that while mis-hits offered a higher-pitched impact sound, they performed better than expected for a “players” fairway, most notably in terms of dispersion and distance.
The drop-off I did see on off-center strikes typically came in terms of launch and peak height, which is a common issue for me under the best of circumstances. But even off of the turf, good swings resulted in an impressive trajectory time and again, which came as a pleasant surprise, especially at 14.25 degrees. That said, where the C722 was at its best and truly a weapon was off of a tee. In that regard, it was as good as any fairway wood I’ve hit in the last several years.
There’s a lot to like about the C722, which retails for $299.99, a fair price given all of the technology that has been incorporated into the design. It looks fantastic and backs up those aesthetics with impressive performance, especially as it relates to sheer speed and distance. I do think the C722 will best suit better players, but for that caliber of the golfer it offers ample forgiveness. It clearly belongs in the best fairway wood conversation and is another great golf club from Tour Edge.
Chris joined Golf Monthly in February of 2022, becoming the organization’s first full-time staff writer in the United States. In his role at Golf Monthly, Chris reviews a broad spectrum of golf equipment, ranging from the latest in golf clubs to what’s new in the world of golf technology. His vast experience in the game allows him to look beyond the marketing hype to judge the merits of the latest equipment for golfers of all ability levels. As for the trend in golf equipment that Chris has been most impressed with in recent years, the Players Distance Iron category would earn that distinction, as golfers now have far better options for irons that provide the assistance that so many need in terms of distance and forgiveness without forcing them to sacrifice look and feel.
On a personal level, Chris played college golf and was a three-year letterwinner and two-year captain at Lynchburg College in Virginia and later spent two years as the assistant golf coach at the University of Virginia. The vast majority of his professional career, however, has been spent as a sports writer and editor. In the early phases of his career, he covered college football, college basketball, and golf for different newspapers and websites before turning his attention solely to golf in 2011. Over the course of the past decade, Chris managed the Instruction Blog for GolfChannel.com and more recently created equipment-related content for TGW.com and 2ndSwing.com.
An avid player, Chris currently maintains a handicap index of 2.4 and has a career-low round of 66, which he has shot on three occasions. He lives about 20 miles north of Atlanta in Roswell, Georgia, with his wife, Stacey, and is a member at Atlanta National Golf Club.
Chris is currently playing:
Driver: Callaway Epic Sub Zero, 10.5*
Fairway wood: TaylorMade M3, 17*
Hybrid: Callaway Apex UW, 19*
Irons: Mizuno JPX 921 Forged, 4-PW
Gap wedge: Cleveland RTX 4, 50*
Sand wedge: Titleist Vokey SM6, 56M
Lob wedge: Titleist Vokey SM8, 60L
Putter: SeeMore Nashville Z3C
Ball: TaylorMade TP5x
-
LIV Golf Invitational Series Portland Field
The field and captains for the second event in the Saudi-backed Series have been finalised
By Mike Hall • Published
-
LIV Golf Invitational Series Schedule And Prize Money
The running order for the Saudi-backed Series and the huge prize money on offer in each event
By Mike Hall • Published
-
What Is The LIV Golf Series Format?
Here we break down the two formats in the LIV Golf Series
By James Hibbitt • Published