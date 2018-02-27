Titleist Velocity Golf Ball 2018 Review
We test Titleist's latest distance ball and see if it delivers any extra yardage
While Pro V1 and Tour Soft offer a little more feel and control, the Velocity is an excellent distance-focused offering and the new colours will help you add even more personality to your game.
By Joel Tadman published
2018 Titleist Velocity Ball Review - We test Titleist's latest distance ball and see if it delivers any extra yardage over other balls in the family
2018 Titleist Velocity Ball Review
Aimed At The Titleist Velocity is aimed at golfers who prioritise distance over short game control and a soft feel.
Key technology The new Titleist Velocity for 2018 has been re-engineered with a softer, high-speed LSX core and Titleist’s fastest cover blend to deliver low spin and fast ball speed off the tee.
Its advanced aerodynamics stem from a spherically-tiled 328 tetrahedral dimple design, which produces a high flight and long carry for shots that fly far and land more softly on the green. You can read more about the technology here.
The new Velocity now comes in a visi-white with orange sidestamp and double play numbers 00, 22, 77 and 99 as well as pink and orange.
How we Tested We hit the Velocity on our GC2 launch monitor and on the golf course to see how it compared with other balls in the Titleist family.
RELATED: Titleist Tour Soft Ball Review
GM Review
Long Game Our data showed that the Velocity is the longest Titleist ball off the tee thanks to a high launch and lowest spin. Into greens with irons, it performs similar to Tour Soft and Pro V1.
Short Game As expected, Velocity doesn’t quite offer the same control around the green as Tour Soft or Pro V1 but still flies high on full wedge shots to help stop the ball.
Summary The Velocity is for the golfer that brags about hitting the ball far and wants to be the longest in his or her fourball off the tee. Perhaps their distance is a key ingredient for their scores and so they want to accentuate that to improve even further and hit more wedges into greens.
The Velocity, unquestionably, is going to deliver the most distance off the tee and while it may limit control around the greens, adjustment in landing area and flight should cater for the majority of short game shots faced.
If you hit the ball high, or play a lot of chip and runs around the green, any limitations in performance the Velocity may have are negated to a degree. Hitting into greens, the Velocity spun enough and flew high enough to provide ample stopping power for the average player.
Joel has worked in the golf industry for over 12 years covering both instruction and more recently equipment. He now oversees all product content here at Golf Monthly, managing a team of talented and passionate writers and presenters in delivering the most thorough and accurate reviews, buying advice, comparisons and deals to help the reader find exactly what they are looking for. So whether it's the latest driver, irons, putter or laser rangefinder, Joel has his finger on the pulse keeping up to date with the latest releases in golf.
During these enjoyable years he has had some money-can't-buy experiences, like interviewing Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy one-on-one and covering the 2010 Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor.
One of his career highlights came when covering the 2012 Masters he got to play the sacred Augusta National course on the Monday after the tournament concluded, shooting a respectable 87 with just one par and four birdies. To date, his best ever round of golf is a 5-under 67 back in 2011. He currently plays his golf at Burghley Park Golf Club in Stamford, Lincs, with a handicap index of 4.7.
Joel's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: TaylorMade SIM2, 9°
Fairway wood: Titleist TSi3, 15°
Hybrid: Titleist TSi2, 18°
Irons: TaylorMade P770, 4-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 50°, 54° and 58°
Putter: Evnroll ER2V
Ball: 2021 Titleist Pro V1x
-
Lowry ‘Bullish’ About Abu Dhabi Chances | Poulter: ‘I Need To Get Back Into The Top 50’
Two of Europe's finest are raring to go at this week's Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship
By Andrew Wright • Published
-
Saudi International Venue Builds Fence To Bryson-Proof Driving Range
After peppering the 12th tee from the driving range in 2021, tournament organisers have had to 'Bryson-proof' the range for 2022.
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Colin Montgomerie Fears Big-Hitters Will Wipe Out St Andrews From The Open Rota
The eight time European Tour Order of Merit winner fears big-hitting players like Bryson DeChambeau will kill off St Andrews.
By Matt Cradock • Published