Rob Smith takes a look at the Inesis Mens Grip Waterproof shoe and is impressed with what he finds

Inesis Mens Grip Waterproof Shoe

Testing a waterproof shoe during this Spring’s extended dry weather makes it difficult to testify personally to this particular aspect of their performance, but having conducted our own Heath Robinson experiments with a garden spray, they can certainly be given the thumbs up!

In this regard, they also receive very positive reports and reviews from those who have been lucky enough, or perhaps unlucky enough, to wear them while playing in the rain.

Aside from this, there are three key aspects to how satisfied anyone will be with such a shoe; their looks, their comfort and their grip.

With regard to the first of these, the shoe comes in a variety of colour mixes with something for those who like to make a statement as well as those who prefer a more subtle look.

The modern styling of the uppers is very smart indeed, and this was agreed by all playing partners while testing these shoes.

Where the sole joins the uppers is perhaps a little more debatable; depending on the colour scheme, they can appear a little too thick, but then again this is helpful in making them very comfortable to wear.

Early impressions were that the top of one of the uppers was rubbing a little and might cause a blister, but this soon wore off as they softened.

As time wore on, it became easy to forget that these were fresh out of the box; they felt fully worn in very quickly.

Wearing them a second time, they felt even more comfortable. Since then, they have felt very good, well cushioned and a pleasure to wear.

With regard to their performance, and specifically the grip, the Inesis shoes from Decathlon coped very well despite the firm playing surfaces we have enjoyed this Spring.

In conclusion, this is a perfectly decent looking and very comfortable waterproof shoe, especially for such a very reasonable price.