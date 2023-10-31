Stuburt Leaden Waterproof Jacket Review

Getting straight to the point, the Stuburt Leaden waterproof jacket is long in the body, which means no chance of water getting through to the underneath layer of clothing through the jacket riding up during the swing. An elasticated adjustable hem cord keeps the rain jacket tight to the body at the bottom. The sleeves however come up slightly short and do ride up during the swing as the jacket is tight under the arm.

There are two deep hip pockets with zips which move easily. The zip to the front has a pleasingly large pull or tab - handy if fumbling about with cold, wet hands. The insertion pin to the front zip of the jacket is easily engaged, so no need to be fumbling about here, either. There are also two poachers’ pockets inside the jacket.

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

The 10,000mm waterproof rating is pretty standard for golf waterproofs and means it will keep out light showers easily, as indeed it has for me. However during a prolonged downpour the zipped hip pockets leaked ever so slightly. It should also be noted the jacket comes with a two-year waterproof guarantee.

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

Water does not bounce or run off this jacket as readily as it does some other waterproofs, but still clung to the outside long after it had stopped raining. So I had to hang the jacket up for several hours to dry when I got home.

The design is a classical plain black one with the Stuburt branding in white toward the top of the front zip, and by the left hip pocket. The un-lined jacket is lightweight so folds up easily into a golf bag.

