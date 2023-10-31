Stuburt Leaden Waterproof Jacket Review
We put the Leaden jacket through its paces out on the golf course to test the performance.
A decent lightweight waterproof jacket with plenty of pockets. Those golfers who are long in the body will enjoy this jacket, but those long in the arm may encounter problems during the swing of the sleeves riding up.
-
+
Lightweight
-
+
Long in the body
-
+
Zips engage and move easily
-
-
Sleeves ride up during swing
Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
Getting straight to the point, the Stuburt Leaden waterproof jacket is long in the body, which means no chance of water getting through to the underneath layer of clothing through the jacket riding up during the swing. An elasticated adjustable hem cord keeps the rain jacket tight to the body at the bottom. The sleeves however come up slightly short and do ride up during the swing as the jacket is tight under the arm.
There are two deep hip pockets with zips which move easily. The zip to the front has a pleasingly large pull or tab - handy if fumbling about with cold, wet hands. The insertion pin to the front zip of the jacket is easily engaged, so no need to be fumbling about here, either. There are also two poachers’ pockets inside the jacket.
The 10,000mm waterproof rating is pretty standard for golf waterproofs and means it will keep out light showers easily, as indeed it has for me. However during a prolonged downpour the zipped hip pockets leaked ever so slightly. It should also be noted the jacket comes with a two-year waterproof guarantee.
Water does not bounce or run off this jacket as readily as it does some other waterproofs, but still clung to the outside long after it had stopped raining. So I had to hang the jacket up for several hours to dry when I got home.
The design is a classical plain black one with the Stuburt branding in white toward the top of the front zip, and by the left hip pocket. The un-lined jacket is lightweight so folds up easily into a golf bag.
For more content on waterproof protection, check out our guides on the best golf rain pants or best golf rain gear.
Contributing Writer Golf courses and travel are Roderick’s particular interests and he was contributing editor for the first few years of the Golf Monthly Travel Supplement. He writes travel articles and general features for the magazine, travel supplement and website. He also compiles the magazine's crossword. He is a member of Trevose Golf & Country Club and has played golf in around two dozen countries. Cricket is his other main sporting love. He is the author of five books, four of which are still in print: The Novel Life of PG Wodehouse; The Don: Beyond Boundaries; Wally Hammond: Gentleman & Player and England’s Greatest Post-War All Rounder.
- Sam TremlettSenior Staff Writer
-
