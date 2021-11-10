PUMA Ladies PWRSHAPE Trouser Review

The clue is in the name and these pull-on trousers from PUMA’s popular PWRSHAPE collection that are available in navy or black are designed to give women a flattering shape whilst providing ultimate comfort.

The extra wide, high waistband of these straight leg trousers reminded us of a pair of leggings that you might wear for a workout at the gym, and so did the way we had to pull them on with a shove over our hips. Women with a fuller figure, please read on, if you are thinking that this design would be unbecoming for your shape and size.

PWRSHAPE fabric is incredibly stretchy and we found that these trousers hug you in all the right places, so gave us a smooth and slimming effect and ultimately made us feel and look good.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

The length of the pair on test were 7/8ths, referred to as ankle grazers, longer than capris and just shorter than full length. It is fair to say that depending on your leg length, you might be unsure, as they are neither one thing or the other, but this length is on-trend.

There are two open side pockets, although they are not very deep, but with enough room to store a few tee pegs. At the back are two welt pockets and above the left one is the signature rubber PUMA patch. The trousers also feature PUMA’s DryCELL moisture wicking technology, designed to pick up moisture and carry it away from your body to keep you cool and dry.

The four-way stretch and lightweight fabric does mean that they are comfortable to wear, and unlike some other stretch fabrics, we were impressed by how they maintained their shape after 18 holes and they did not sag around the backside.