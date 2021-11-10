PUMA Ladies PWRSHAPE Trouser Review
Our verdict on the PUMA Ladies PWRSHAPE Trousers.
Excellent value for an extremely flattering pair of trousers in a stretchy and comfortable fabric that can be worn year-round on and off the golf course.
-
+
Ultra comfortable and provide a flattering fit for ladies of all shapes and sizes.
-
+
Stretchy fabric keeps its shape.
-
-
The 7/8ths length won’t appeal to everyone.
-
-
Side seams could sit more flat.
By Alison Root
The clue is in the name and these pull-on trousers from PUMA’s popular PWRSHAPE collection that are available in navy or black are designed to give women a flattering shape whilst providing ultimate comfort.
The extra wide, high waistband of these straight leg trousers reminded us of a pair of leggings that you might wear for a workout at the gym, and so did the way we had to pull them on with a shove over our hips. Women with a fuller figure, please read on, if you are thinking that this design would be unbecoming for your shape and size.
PWRSHAPE fabric is incredibly stretchy and we found that these trousers hug you in all the right places, so gave us a smooth and slimming effect and ultimately made us feel and look good.
The length of the pair on test were 7/8ths, referred to as ankle grazers, longer than capris and just shorter than full length. It is fair to say that depending on your leg length, you might be unsure, as they are neither one thing or the other, but this length is on-trend.
There are two open side pockets, although they are not very deep, but with enough room to store a few tee pegs. At the back are two welt pockets and above the left one is the signature rubber PUMA patch. The trousers also feature PUMA’s DryCELL moisture wicking technology, designed to pick up moisture and carry it away from your body to keep you cool and dry.
The four-way stretch and lightweight fabric does mean that they are comfortable to wear, and unlike some other stretch fabrics, we were impressed by how they maintained their shape after 18 holes and they did not sag around the backside.
Alison Root has over 25 years' experience working in media and events, predominantly dedicated to golf. For over a decade, Alison was Editor of Women & Golf magazine and is now Editorial Director of Glorious, the digital platform devoted to women’s sport. She is a 14-handicap golfer and is currently playing the PING G Le2 family of clubs.
