PUMA Ladies Cloudspun Tropical Polo Shirt Review

PUMA introduced Cloudspun fabric technology in 2019, and according to the company, it is the softest, most lightweight, breathable, and stretchiest fabric yet. When you touch and feel the Cloudspun polo shirt, which is part of PUMA’s latest autumn/winter 21/22 collection, we happen to agree.

This polo shirt is as light as a feather and it felt incredibly soft next to our skin. The fabric is also exceptionally stretchy, so it is really comfortable to wear. Whilst it has a feminine cut, we noticed that is not particularly skimpy, so this shirt will suit women of all shapes and sizes.

The all-over tropical flowery print combines lovely shades of greyish blues on a white background. We love the striking design and come next spring when you can show off this top in its full glory, it will definitely catch the eye and admiration of fellow golfers.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Another detail that adds a touch of style are the three contrasting navy buttons on the placket, and the traditional collar, which is made in the same soft fabric as the body of the shirt, provides the back of the neck with a nice soothing feeling.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

We really like the length of this crease-resistant shirt as it gives you the option to wear it loose for a more relaxed look, which did not look out of place, or alternatively, tucked into your bottom half. Either way, both appearances are equally smart. If you do wear it loose, you will notice the signature rubber PUMA patch on the left hemline.

From a performance perspective, the four-way stretch gave us complete freedom of movement. The shirt feels highly breathable, but given the autumnal conditions on test day, we cannot comment on the full effect of its DryCELL moisture wicking technology, designed to pick up moisture and carry it away from your body to keep you cool and dry, or the factor 50+ protection.