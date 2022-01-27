Ocean Tee has really made a name for itself over the last couple of years by producing quality golf apparel and doing so in an environmentally-friendly way. The Men's Manta Mid-Layer is no different.

The Men's Manta Mid-Layer is 100% plastic-free, made from responsible fabrics and constructed using sustainably-sourced materials. On top of all of this, it's made in the only manufacturing plant in Europe that currently meets Greenpeace's production standards.

While sustainability and environmental awareness is to be encouraged, it means very little if the resulting quality of garment is sub-par. That absolutely isn't the case with Ocean Tee clothing.

The Men's Manta Mid-Layer is made from 100% Merino wool, which provides premium performance and comfort, as well as being naturally biodegradable. It's also quick-drying and boasts anti-odour and water-resistant properties.

Mid-layers are crucial garments for golfers – many people prefer to wear one of these over a more constricting jacket.

Here, we give our thoughts on the Ocean Tee Men's Manta Mid-Layer

With the best golf tops, you never seem to take them off. This could well be one of them...

How tall am I/what is my build?

6ft 2in, extra large.

What do I normally wear – does it come up big/small?

Extra large is usually there or thereabouts for me but can can sometimes come up small.

How did it fit/feel/perform?

It’s hard to criticise this mid-layer. The sizing does tend to come up a touch small, so that's something to be wary of, but beyond that, it's only positives.

It's really soft, comfortable and lightweight, to the point you don't really notice you're wearing it. The fit was slightly on the snug side, but a lot of people will see that as a good thing. However, if you're someone who doesn't want a figure-hugging garment and prefers baggier clothing, you might prefer to look elsewhere.

The flexibility is excellent and it's clearly been designed to be functional and look good.

Any extra details you noticed?

The styling really impressed, with the green accent around the zip adding a nice splash of colour.

Can you wear it off course?

Absolutely. The Men's Manta Mid-Layer wouldn't look out of place in most off-course settings.

How does it come out of the wash/do you need to iron it?

I have only washed it once, but haven't noticed any issues. It still felt soft on the second and third playings and there was no discernible change to the colour.

Looking for something a little better equipped to handle the rain?

