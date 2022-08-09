G/FORE Dunes Vest Review

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Although G/FORE is perhaps best known for its bold, standout designs, the range does include a few understated items, and the Dunes vest is one such example. What the garment does share with all G/FORE garments, though, is the brand’s trademark premium look and feel. At over £200, this vest is very much a luxury item, but it really comes into its own in cool conditions when you want a bit of extra warmth without piling on the layers, or as a mid layer on cold days.

How tall am I/what is my build?

5ft 8.5 inches, medium build.

What do I normally wear – does it come up big/small?

Medium, which was a perfect fit.

How did it fit/feel/perform?

Lots of golfers would rather wear a golf vest or gilet before having to pull on anything with sleeves – they just offer that unrestricted feeling, and they’re usually nice and light. Because of its microfiber lining (which does offer warmth and blocks out wind well), the Dunes vest is weightier compared to a lot of other golf vests on the market. So if you have a preference for super-lightweight materials, this is maybe not the garment for you.

I’ve worn the Dunes vest over a polo shirt in cooler conditions - early morning and evening rounds - and also teamed it up with a base layer and underneath a jacket on chilly days, and it performs really well. However, when the temperature rises it does get warm and I've wanted to take it off. So, for me, this works best on cold days as a genuine mid layer.

(Image credit: Future)

Any extra details you notice?

I really like the contrast on the collar and the matte finish quarter zip with the small G/FORE logo puller. I much prefer this to the chrome zips on some of the brand's other garments. All the zips are of a very high quality. Lots of golf vests do away with pockets, but I like the fact you get two hidden side zip pockets which are deep enough to fit small items in (tees, pencil pitchmark repairer etc) but don't sag.

(Image credit: Future)

Can you wear it off the course?

As with most G/FORE garments, it’s definitely a piece that wouldn't look out of place off course.

How does it come out after the wash/do you need to iron it?

This is a dry clean only garment (a definite downside for me), and it’s not to be ironed.