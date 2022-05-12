Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Galvin Green Andy Trousers Review

Depending where you live and play your golf, having a pair of the best waterproof golf trousers can be majorly important. When the heavens open, it’s vital to be prepared if you want to minimise the damage.

With that in mind, I have been testing the Galvin Green Andy waterproof trousers over several rounds when the weather has been less than ideal, shall we say. Few, if any, brands make better golf waterproofs than Galvin Green, so I was eager to assess the performance on offer having grown up putting my trust in the Swedish company.

The first thing to say is that, of course, they are fully waterproof. I would expect nothing less - at least for many years - but it’s worth mentioning all the same. I’ve still got a set of Galvin Green waterproofs from when I was a teenager and their integrity hasn't been compromised, albeit they are well worn in other areas.

One thing that is different with the Andy trousers is that they are less bulky. While a heavy trouser doesn’t compromise performance in the same way as a cumbersome waterproof golf jacket does, it’s still to be avoided if possible as every little helps when it comes to this infuriating game. Their lightweight nature makes them extremely easy to swing in and store away when not in use.

Should you wish, they are also suitable to be worn on their own thanks to the elasticated waist and drawstring adjustability cord for the perfect fit. Personally, I prefer to wear them over a pair of the best golf trousers on the market, but each to their own and it’s nice to know the option is there.

The lightweight Galvin Green Andy trousers offer plenty of adjustability so golfers can find their perfect fit (Image credit: Kenny Smith)

If, like me, you are wearing them on top, it’s worth adding that there are no internal zips in the side pockets for access to your trousers underneath. While it’s a small detail, it is a feature that is missing compared to other products in this market.

What the side pockets are, however, is comfortable and spacious. They are fleece-lined on one side and more than spacious enough for anything a golfer could realistically need to keep close by. I’m thinking things like tees, ball markers, gloves and balls themselves should your golf go the way of the weather. Two back pockets are equally well suited to the task at hand.

The subtle Galvin Green branding gives these trousers a nice style touch (Image credit: Kenny Smith)

There is a smattering of Galvin Green detailing which gives these trousers a subtle style edge, while the adjustability at the bottom of each leg means they can be tailored to fit just how you like them, adding to the look you’re going for.