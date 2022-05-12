Galvin Green Andy Trousers Review
We assess the performance on offer from the Galvin Green Andy trousers
A brilliant pair of waterproof trousers that provide the ultimate in protection from the elements in a lightweight package. Plenty of adjustability in the waist and bottom of the legs also allow golfers to find their perfect fit.
Galvin Green Andy Trousers Review
Depending where you live and play your golf, having a pair of the best waterproof golf trousers can be majorly important. When the heavens open, it’s vital to be prepared if you want to minimise the damage.
With that in mind, I have been testing the Galvin Green Andy waterproof trousers over several rounds when the weather has been less than ideal, shall we say. Few, if any, brands make better golf waterproofs than Galvin Green, so I was eager to assess the performance on offer having grown up putting my trust in the Swedish company.
The first thing to say is that, of course, they are fully waterproof. I would expect nothing less - at least for many years - but it’s worth mentioning all the same. I’ve still got a set of Galvin Green waterproofs from when I was a teenager and their integrity hasn't been compromised, albeit they are well worn in other areas.
One thing that is different with the Andy trousers is that they are less bulky. While a heavy trouser doesn’t compromise performance in the same way as a cumbersome waterproof golf jacket does, it’s still to be avoided if possible as every little helps when it comes to this infuriating game. Their lightweight nature makes them extremely easy to swing in and store away when not in use.
Should you wish, they are also suitable to be worn on their own thanks to the elasticated waist and drawstring adjustability cord for the perfect fit. Personally, I prefer to wear them over a pair of the best golf trousers on the market, but each to their own and it’s nice to know the option is there.
If, like me, you are wearing them on top, it’s worth adding that there are no internal zips in the side pockets for access to your trousers underneath. While it’s a small detail, it is a feature that is missing compared to other products in this market.
What the side pockets are, however, is comfortable and spacious. They are fleece-lined on one side and more than spacious enough for anything a golfer could realistically need to keep close by. I’m thinking things like tees, ball markers, gloves and balls themselves should your golf go the way of the weather. Two back pockets are equally well suited to the task at hand.
There is a smattering of Galvin Green detailing which gives these trousers a subtle style edge, while the adjustability at the bottom of each leg means they can be tailored to fit just how you like them, adding to the look you’re going for.
A lifelong golf fan, Andy graduated in 2019 with a degree in Sports Journalism and got his first role in the industry as the Instruction Editor for National Club Golfer. From there, he went on to enjoy a spell freelancing for Stats Perform producing football reports, and then for RacingNews365 covering Formula 1. However, he couldn't turn down the opportunity to get back into the sport he grew up watching and playing and now covers a mixture of equipment, instruction and news for Golf Monthly's website and print title.
Andy took up the game at the age of seven and even harboured ambitions of a career in the professional ranks for a spell. That didn’t pan out, but he still enjoys his weekend golf at Royal Troon and holds a scratch handicap. As a side note, he's made five holes-in-one and could quite possibly be Retief Goosen’s biggest fan.
As well as the above, some of Andy's work has featured on websites such as goal.com, dailyrecord.co.uk, and theopen.com.
What's in Andy's bag?
Driver: Callaway Mavrik Sub-Zero (9°)
3-wood: TaylorMade M1 (15°)
Driving iron: Titleist U500 (17°)
Irons: Callaway Apex Pro '19 (4-PW)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM9 (50°, 54° and 58°)
Putter: Titleist Scotty Cameron Newport 2.5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
