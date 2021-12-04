Footjoy StaSof Winter Gloves Review

The ultra-premium, soft Cabreatta leather on the palm and fingers is super soft. Add to that an upper of thermally engineered fleece and the result is a seriously classy pair of gloves that don’t disappoint in freezing conditions.

The Taction3 APL leather is very effective at maintaining grip even in sleety and drizzly conditions. The leather is so soft yet feels like it will hold up for many a round. It will be interesting to see how long they feel this good for.

With leather the feel you get is so good that you don’t lose an ounce of feel chipping and putting in them. Meaning toasty fingers for the entire round during deep mid winter. Although this was after a few rounds wearing them. If you are unfamiliar wearing a pair of gloves to play it will - as with anything new- take a bit of getting used to. We also found that we can, after a few uses and as the leather softened further, use the touch screens on devices and smartphones. So no need to take them off to check a yardage or write a message.

The super thin Comfortab Velcro fastener mean they literally fit like a glove and aren’t at all bulky as some winter gloves can feel.

The cost of these luxurious gloves (RRP £55) might put some golfers off. But look at it from a multi-purpose perspective. These gloves are perfect for driving on cold mornings and going out out on a cold night. They are stylish and practical making them a form favourite in our winter wardrobe. We've even walked the dog in them and tend to find Golf Gear is Best when it comes to dog walks.

Living in them would be an understatement, yet they look as good now as they did a few months ago when they came out of the packet. One pair of gloves with multiple uses. Sold.

