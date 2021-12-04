Footjoy StaSof Winter Gloves Review
We put Footjoy’s luxury StaSof winter gloves to the test and not just on the golf course
As far as a pair of gloves go for winter conditions these really hit the mark. Not just in performance but in style. We found we used them almost more off the course than on, a very versatile investment
-
+
Stylish both on and off the course
-
+
Superb performance keeping our hands warm and dry
-
+
Excellent fit
-
-
Costly at £55 if only used for golf, we found them very versatile
-
-
Only available in one colour, if they did more we'd have one of each
-
-
If unfamiliar with playing in a pair of winter gloves, it may take a few rounds to get your feel
The ultra-premium, soft Cabreatta leather on the palm and fingers is super soft. Add to that an upper of thermally engineered fleece and the result is a seriously classy pair of gloves that don’t disappoint in freezing conditions.
The Taction3 APL leather is very effective at maintaining grip even in sleety and drizzly conditions. The leather is so soft yet feels like it will hold up for many a round. It will be interesting to see how long they feel this good for.
With leather the feel you get is so good that you don’t lose an ounce of feel chipping and putting in them. Meaning toasty fingers for the entire round during deep mid winter. Although this was after a few rounds wearing them. If you are unfamiliar wearing a pair of gloves to play it will - as with anything new- take a bit of getting used to. We also found that we can, after a few uses and as the leather softened further, use the touch screens on devices and smartphones. So no need to take them off to check a yardage or write a message.
The super thin Comfortab Velcro fastener mean they literally fit like a glove and aren’t at all bulky as some winter gloves can feel.
The cost of these luxurious gloves (RRP £55) might put some golfers off. But look at it from a multi-purpose perspective. These gloves are perfect for driving on cold mornings and going out out on a cold night. They are stylish and practical making them a form favourite in our winter wardrobe. We've even walked the dog in them and tend to find Golf Gear is Best when it comes to dog walks.
Living in them would be an understatement, yet they look as good now as they did a few months ago when they came out of the packet. One pair of gloves with multiple uses. Sold.
Check out other Best Winter Gloves to the ones that work for you. Winter is such a beautiful time to play and work on your game. A decent pair that will keep you warm will help you get out there when the temperature plummets.
Katie is an Advanced PGA professional with over 20 years of coaching experience. She helps golfers of every age and ability to be the best versions of themselves.
Katie coaches the individual and uses her vast experience in technique, psychology and golf fitness to fix problems in a logical manner that is effective - she makes golf simple.
She has coached tour pros on both LET tour and the Challenge Tour as well as introduced many a beginner to the game. An experienced club coach, she developed GardenGOLF and now freelances, operating via pop-up clinics and travelling to clients homes to help them use their space to improve.
Katie has been writing instructional content for magazines for 20 years. Her creative approach to writing is fuelled by her sideline as an artist.
-
