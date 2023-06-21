Curo Golf Block Mid Layer Review

One brand providing a more sustainable alternative in the golf apparel market is Curo Golf. The word Curo stems from the Latin word ‘to care’ and its products are ‘consciously designed’ from recycled polymer in an attempt to play its part in helping the environment while making its mark in a congested category. Its mission is to create a premium, sustainable brand that appeals to the everyday golfer and it has partnered with industry experts and experienced manufacturers to adhere to global sustainability standards.

Slide the mid layer on for the first time and it certainly has a very technical feel to it. It’s not the softest to touch, but it certainly creates a modern, versatile look. The all-black design ensures it will go with a multitude of outfit choices and the white logo on the chest really stands out as a result. The fabric is incredibly stretchy, which marries well with the snug, tailored fit to ensure movement isn’t restricted.

On the golf course, this mid layer performs as you’d hope it to, just like the best golf tops. It does a good job of taking away those morning chills without causing you to overheat towards the end of the round. It’s comfortable too, thanks to the quarter zip design and the fact there are no labels incorporated anywhere, which can cause irritation in some scenarios. In truth, I’ve been wearing this mid layer just as much away from the golf course as I have on it, which is testament to the way this garment has been designed.

This means for your £69.95 investment, you get an awful lot of value for money here, especially when you consider the durability this mid layer has demonstrated during my testing. After a couple of washes, it has come out looking as good as new and doesn’t require any ironing or extra maintenance to get it looking like new. You can pair your mid layer with a Curo polo shirt or wooly hat during the winter if wanting to go all out on saving the planet.