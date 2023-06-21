Curo Golf Block Mid Layer Review
Joel Tadman tests out the quarter-zip top from this new apparel brand looking to combine performance with sustainability
This smart, stylish and sustainable mid layer certainly ticks plenty of boxes. For the fashion and planet conscious golfer, it is a versatile garment that provides performance and mobility in equal measure.
-
+
Made from recycled materials
-
+
Stretchy fabric aids movement
-
+
Durable and low maintenance
-
-
Synthetic feel may not please all
Curo Golf Block Mid Layer Review
One brand providing a more sustainable alternative in the golf apparel market is Curo Golf. The word Curo stems from the Latin word ‘to care’ and its products are ‘consciously designed’ from recycled polymer in an attempt to play its part in helping the environment while making its mark in a congested category. Its mission is to create a premium, sustainable brand that appeals to the everyday golfer and it has partnered with industry experts and experienced manufacturers to adhere to global sustainability standards.
Slide the mid layer on for the first time and it certainly has a very technical feel to it. It’s not the softest to touch, but it certainly creates a modern, versatile look. The all-black design ensures it will go with a multitude of outfit choices and the white logo on the chest really stands out as a result. The fabric is incredibly stretchy, which marries well with the snug, tailored fit to ensure movement isn’t restricted.
On the golf course, this mid layer performs as you’d hope it to, just like the best golf tops. It does a good job of taking away those morning chills without causing you to overheat towards the end of the round. It’s comfortable too, thanks to the quarter zip design and the fact there are no labels incorporated anywhere, which can cause irritation in some scenarios. In truth, I’ve been wearing this mid layer just as much away from the golf course as I have on it, which is testament to the way this garment has been designed.
This means for your £69.95 investment, you get an awful lot of value for money here, especially when you consider the durability this mid layer has demonstrated during my testing. After a couple of washes, it has come out looking as good as new and doesn’t require any ironing or extra maintenance to get it looking like new. You can pair your mid layer with a Curo polo shirt or wooly hat during the winter if wanting to go all out on saving the planet.
Joel has worked in the golf industry for over 12 years covering both instruction and more recently equipment. He now oversees all product content here at Golf Monthly, managing a team of talented and passionate writers and presenters in delivering the most thorough and accurate reviews, buying advice, comparisons and deals to help the reader find exactly what they are looking for. So whether it's the latest driver, irons, putter or laser rangefinder, Joel has his finger on the pulse keeping up to date with the latest releases in golf. He is also responsible for all content on irons and golf tech, including distance measuring devices and launch monitors.
One of his career highlights came when covering the 2012 Masters he got to play the sacred Augusta National course on the Monday after the tournament concluded, shooting a respectable 86 with just one par and four birdies. To date, his best ever round of golf is a 5-under 67 back in 2011. He currently plays his golf at Burghley Park Golf Club in Stamford, Lincs, with a handicap index of 3.2.
Joel's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Titleist TSR3, 9°
Fairway wood: Titleist TSR3, 15°
Hybrid: Titleist TSi2, 18°
Irons: Ping i230 4-UW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 54°. Titleist Vokey SM9 60° lob wedge, K Grind
Putter: Evnroll ER2V
Ball: 2023 Titleist Pro V1x
