We put the new Statement No-Show polo from adidas to the test in this review.

Adidas Statement No-Show Polo Review

A crucial part of any golfing outfit is the polo shirt, which is a garment that has to perform in several different ways.

The best golf polo shirts not only have to perform in changing weather and temperature conditions, but should also be comfortable and help us out in terms of sweat. After all, we all perspire more on those testy four-footers for par right? Finally polos have to look good as well.

These are all factors we consider in our polo shirt reviews and here we have done the same with the new Statement No-Show polo from adidas. Let’s see how it got on.

How tall am I/what is my build?

I am six foot and have a slim build.

What do I normally wear – does it come up big/small?

I am normally a medium in polo shirts and the model tested was just that. It did not come up big or small.

Related: Best Golf Tops

How did it fit/feel/perform?

From a feel standpoint, the fabric felt really good on the body. It felt soft, light and importantly there were no sections or stitching that irritated the skin.

In terms of performance, I actually tested the polo over a number of rounds at Verdura Resort, Sicily, and back in the UK so I got to try it out in different conditions, and it dealt with both very well.

When the temperatures got up in Italy I felt like sweat wasn’t an issue and back in the UK it went well with mid-layers, tops, and even a hoodie.

Above all else, it was just extremely comfortable, and despite the aesthetic design not suiting my fashion sense, there will be many people out there who really like it in the crew navy finish I tested, or the black and white designs.

Any extra detail you notice?

The one thing I noticed was the seam construction which actually goes over the shoulders, a design feature that is not that common.

Adidas says this is to aid the raglan sleeves and freedom of movement, which must have been working because at no point did I feel like this polo restricted my ability to make a confident swing, or take a lash with the driver.

Can you wear it off the course?

For me, not really. It works well as a golf top but because of the plaid design I think it is something purely for the golf course.

Some other models, like a couple that featured in our best men’s golf shirts guide, are more neutral in design and can be worn away from the golf course with ease.

How does it come out after the wash/do you need to iron it?

So I accidentally put this polo in a cold wash when the instructions said to do so in a warm wash but the polo still came out totally fine.

I did iron it with a warm iron but to be honest I didn’t really need to because the fabric construction is resistant to creases anyway. I merely did it to see how it performed and again it was totally fine.

For more golf gear reviews, check out the Golf Monthly website. Also if you are an adidas fan, we have also created guides on the best adidas golf shirts, and best adidas golf shoes.