Quad Lock Golf Kit Review
Sam De’Ath tests the intriguing Quad Lock Golf Kit to see how it could enhance your on-course experience
The Quad Lock Golf Kit is perfect for those who are regularly on their phone on the course, whether entering stats, filming swings or using a GPS app. The mount and case connect very easily and remained sturdy on all terrain.
Ready to use straight out of the box
Remained very stable over bumpy ground
Can be attached to multiple surfaces
Velcro strap needs to be longer
Using some of the best distance measuring devices is a sure way of improving your game and reducing your handicap. Whether you’re trying to find a way of hitting it closer to the pin or avoiding hazards surrounding the fairway, using one of the best golf GPS apps will help you navigate the golf course, especially ones you aren't familiar with. The Quad Lock golf kit allows golfers who use a trolley to have easy access to their mobile phone and golf apps while strolling the fairways.
There are so many apps that can be downloaded to your phone to enhance your golfing experience, whether it’s as simple as a digital scorecard, an app to track your stats or one that allows you to record your swing. What can be frustrating is having a phone in your pocket while playing or having to keep retrieving it from a pocket in your golf bag, but that’s where the Quad Lock golf kit comes in handy. The mount takes no assembling and is ready to strap on to your golf trolley in a matter of seconds, before locking your phone on to the mount via the cleverly designed twist-lock.
When purchasing your Quad Lock golf kit, you will receive a universal mount, as well as the option to select a phone case that fits your make and model of phone. While there is no extra charge for the standard case, there is the option to upgrade to the MAG case for $7/£5 which is slightly thinner and lighter and comes equipped with protective EVA foam lining.
While this device is said to fit any trolley, cart or buggy, I would take this with a slight pinch of salt I ran into a problem straight away with my Motocaddy electric trolley. The Velcro strap that ties the Quad Lock mount to your cart or trolley is very strong, although should definitely be a little larger, as I really struggled to find a part of my trolley where the strap would fit. I did manage to attach it to the very end of the handle, where it is at its thinnest although this wasn’t an ideal location as it was not centered and made it awkward to then place my left hand on the trolley after my phone was mounted.
One of the additional Quad Lock accessories I tested with the Mount and case was the Quad Lock poncho, which can be purchased for $25/£19. This is an additional waterproof case that slides over the top of your MAG case and protects your phone when exposed to the elements. While I love the idea of this case, it was fairly hard to put on and take off, although admittedly it has to fit fairly tight in order to do its job correctly.
Aside from the strap of the device needing to be a little larger, I thought the Quad Lock mount served its purpose very well and should be considered one of the best golf accessories on the market. It didn’t once look like falling off although it's worth mentioning the Velcro tab was brand new and may deteriorate over time - something to keep an eye on. The device allows you to have your phone set in both portrait and landscape, handy for the scorecard feature I was using it for, but also for filming your golf swing. The quick release tab also meant retracting your phone from the mount was very straightforward and came in particularly handy when packing my trolley away at the end of the round. The mount and standard case has an RRP of $55/£40, which seems good value given how useful a golf gadget it is.
Sam has worked in the golf industry for 12 years, offering advice on equipment to all levels of golfers and as Staff Writer, he tests and reviews equipment throughout the bag. Sam graduated from Webber International University in 2017 with a BSc Marketing Management degree while playing collegiate golf. His experience of playing professionally on both the EuroPro Tour and Clutch Pro Tour, alongside his golf retail history, means Sam has extensive knowledge of golf equipment and what works for different types of golfer.
Sam is a member of North Hants Golf Club in Fleet, Hampshire, where he won the club championship 3 times in succession from 2015-2017. His golfing highlight to date is shooting a round of 10-under 60 at his home club, narrowly missing a wedge shot for a magical 59.
Sam’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: TaylorMade Stealth 2, 9°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus, 15°
Hybrid: Ping G430 19°
Irons: Titleist T-100 4 iron, Titleist 620MB, 5-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 50°, 54°, 62°
Putter: Scotty Cameron Select GoLo
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x 2021
-
