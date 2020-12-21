Motocaddy Pro 3000 Laser Rangefinder

Compared with everything else we’ve tested, you’ll be hard pressed to find one more simpler to use than the Pro 3000 and while it has been positioned more toward the premium end of the market, it is fully justified with the level of features on offer along with the seamless user experience.

    Easy to use and has enough features for both the serious and casual golfer without bamboozling them.

    Arguably lacks shelf appeal but can't fault the features or user experience.

Motocaddy, maker of some of the best electric trolleys on the market, has branched out into laser rangefinders with the recent launch of the Pro 3000 and it appears it hasn't done things by halves.

In an increasingly competitive space, the Pro 3000 stands out from the crowd with its sheer array of features as well as the case’s special connection to the Motocaddy accessory station and the two-year warranty.

The boxy shape fitted well in our hand and the tacky feel of the cover as well as the weighty feel meant we could keep a steady hold of the unit when in use. The display is bright, clear and large and it’s easy to change modes using the button on the top to either turn on the slope mode, Pin Lock or both as well as switch from yards to metres.

In Pin Lock mode, the flag seemed easy to pick out from the background from a variety of distances with a reassuring vibration confirming its acquisition. The rapid detection also helps off the tee when scanning the hole, seeing the distances change almost constantly as you move to different targets. In slope mode, we like that it displays both the legal and adjusted distance, helping you get a feel for the effect of similar elevation changes on other courses during competitions. The battery level in the display is a welcome addition, letting you know when a replacement power source is soon required.

The case is just like most others you'll find but with the crucial addition of the adapter on the back, which provides an alternative and arguably more convenient place to store it if you own a Motocaddy trolley. The Pro 3000 would be a welcome addition to your bag, even if you own the M5 GPS trolley, for the extra layer of accuracy it provides in tandem with the GPS distances.

Joel has worked in the golf industry for over 12 years covering both instruction and more recently equipment. He now oversees all product content here at Golf Monthly, managing a team of talented and passionate writers and presenters in delivering the most thorough and accurate reviews, buying advice, comparisons and deals to help the reader find exactly what they are looking for. So whether it's the latest driver, irons, putter or laser rangefinder, Joel has his finger on the pulse keeping up to date with the latest releases in golf.


During these enjoyable years he has had some money-can't-buy experiences, like interviewing Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy one-on-one and covering the 2010 Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor. 


One of his career highlights came when covering the 2012 Masters he got to play the sacred Augusta National course on the Monday after the tournament concluded, shooting a respectable 87 with just one par and four birdies. To date, his best ever round of golf is a 5-under 67 back in 2011. He currently plays his golf at Burghley Park Golf Club in Stamford, Lincs, with a handicap index of 4.7.


Joel's current What's In The Bag? 

Driver: TaylorMade SIM2, 9° 

Fairway wood: Titleist TSi3, 15° 

Hybrid: Titleist TSi2, 18° 

Irons: TaylorMade P770, 4-PW 

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 50°, 54° and 58° 

Putter: Evnroll ER2V 

Ball: 2021 Titleist Pro V1x

