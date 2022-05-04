Max Golf Protein Double Choc Blueberry Cookie Review
The Golf Monthly team give their verdict on the latest release from Max Golf Protein
Another healthy golf snack option that will keep your energy and focus high throughout a round of golf. Easily stored in your bag with an excellent overall flavour, it's time to change your eating habits out on course.
Chewy, moreish texture
Low in sugar
Vegan friendly
Convenient size to carry in bag
Slightly chalky consistency won't be to everyone's taste
Max Golf Protein Double Choc Blueberry Cookie Review
Not a lot of golfers take into account the food and drink they take out to course with them. Often, it's a case of quickly picking up some sweet treat and sports drink at the pro shop before heading to the first tee. The products from Max Golf Protein are here to give golfers a healthier, less sugary alternative that fills you up and gives you the energy and focus to keep playing your best golf. Rather than the typical chocolate bar or other sugary treat that will give you a high and then an unwelcome dip in energy levels, Max Golf Protein offers a nutritious and tasty alternative that will help keep you going from the first hole to last.
The latest product from the company comes in the shape of the Double Choc Blueberry Cookie and offers a new flavour and style from the Max Golf Protein Bars we tested last year. We found the cookie to be very chocolatey, with a small hints of blueberry hitting throughout. The pleasingly chewy consistency mad the cookie quite moreish and, unlike the protein bars, it would be easy to eat two in a round!
At only 168 calories there's lot of bang for your buck and the low sugar content means you'll avoid sugar rush/crash while making it nutritionally a better choice than the ubiquitous chocolate bar. There's a good amount of protein in the cookie too which might have contributed towards the slightly chalky overall texture, but the flavours of blueberry and chocolate outweigh the texture issues.
Finally, the fact it's vegan friendly will broaden the overall appeal and we think this a very impressive snack that golfers should seriously consider having in their bag. Alongside the various Max Golf Protein Hydration Drink flavours the new cookie is another way you can keep energised and focused during your golf.
Dan is a Staff Writer and has been with the Golf Monthly team since early 2021. Dan graduated with a Masters in International Journalism from the University of Sussex and primarily looks after equipment reviews and buyer's guides on the website. Dan was a custom fit specialist at American Golf for two years and has brought his expertise in golf equipment to a huge range of buyer's guides and reviews on the website. A left handed golfer, his handicap index is currently 9.8 and he plays at Fulford Heath Golf Club in the West Midlands. His golfing highlight is shooting 76 at Essendon Golf Club on his first ever round with his Golf Monthly colleagues. Dan also runs his own cricket podcast and website in his spare time.
Dan is currently playing:
Driver: Ping G425 Max
Fairway: Ping G425 Max
Hybrid: TaylorMade Rocketballz
Irons: Ping i59 (4-PW)
Wedges: Ping Glide Forged Pro
Putter: Wilson Staff Infinite Buckingham
Ball: TaylorMade TP5 Pix
