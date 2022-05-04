Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Max Golf Protein Double Choc Blueberry Cookie Review

Not a lot of golfers take into account the food and drink they take out to course with them. Often, it's a case of quickly picking up some sweet treat and sports drink at the pro shop before heading to the first tee. The products from Max Golf Protein are here to give golfers a healthier, less sugary alternative that fills you up and gives you the energy and focus to keep playing your best golf. Rather than the typical chocolate bar or other sugary treat that will give you a high and then an unwelcome dip in energy levels, Max Golf Protein offers a nutritious and tasty alternative that will help keep you going from the first hole to last.

The latest product from the company comes in the shape of the Double Choc Blueberry Cookie and offers a new flavour and style from the Max Golf Protein Bars we tested last year. We found the cookie to be very chocolatey, with a small hints of blueberry hitting throughout. The pleasingly chewy consistency mad the cookie quite moreish and, unlike the protein bars, it would be easy to eat two in a round!

(Image credit: Future)

At only 168 calories there's lot of bang for your buck and the low sugar content means you'll avoid sugar rush/crash while making it nutritionally a better choice than the ubiquitous chocolate bar. There's a good amount of protein in the cookie too which might have contributed towards the slightly chalky overall texture, but the flavours of blueberry and chocolate outweigh the texture issues.

Finally, the fact it's vegan friendly will broaden the overall appeal and we think this a very impressive snack that golfers should seriously consider having in their bag. Alongside the various Max Golf Protein Hydration Drink flavours the new cookie is another way you can keep energised and focused during your golf.