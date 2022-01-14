G-Tech Heated Pouch Sport 2.0 Review

If you’re not familiar with G-Tech, this is a brand that specialises in heated products and clothing. It has developed and patented Therma-Grip heat technology, which delivers heat quickly directly to your hands.

We talk a lot about the best golf golf jumpers when it comes to keeping warm, but this bumbag/waist pack/fanny pack – call it what you will – should definitely be part of this conversation.

Officially, it’s known as the G-Tech Heated Pouch Sport 2.0. Given that many of the Golf Monthly team suffer with cold hands in the winter months, competition to try the G-Tech Heated Pouch Sport 2.0 hand warmer was fierce – but I was quick to give it a go, especially as I’m also a dog walker and spend a lot of time hanging around in the cold when I take my daughter to ride her horse .

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: G-Tech)

You may well have seen members of the Ryder Cup teams wearing the G-Tech hand warmers . They’re also popular with American Football and baseball players. Quite simply, they keep your hands extremely warm and cosy – and that’s pretty crucial when it comes to gripping a golf club.

If there’s one thing that spoils a winter round of golf more than anything else - apart from heavy rain, muddy lies and cold feet - it’s freezing hands. The loss of feeling in your fingertips is no good when you’re trying to grip the club, especially on touch shots around the green.

I was seriously impressed by the heat that was pumped out. In no time at all, they reached the top temperature signified by a red light on the touch button on the front of the pack, and it’s at that point most people will probably find themselves wanting to crank the heat back a touch to either amber (mid) or green (low) heat levels. This is easily done thanks to a one press function.

There’s no downside from that point of view, and for anyone who suffers with cold hands or plays a lot in cold conditions, we’d certainly recommend investing in a pair – they’re a huge step up from standard winter golf mitts and the hand warmers that you squeeze and put in your pocket in terms of both heat and fuss as there is with taking mitts off and putting them back on between shots

A single charge will easily get you through 18 holes of golf. G-Tech claims it will last around three hours on high heat and 12 hours on low heat, and those numbers stand up in my testing. I find that the 'amber' level is perfect most of the time with just the occasional boost to 'red' require'.

Meanwhile, the lithium battery takes around two hours to recharge via the USB wall charger. The pouch is water resistant with a lovely faux fur soft inner lining and can be washed - just remember to take the battery out! The waist strap is easily adjustable to fit your waist size and given they’re used by some seriously big guys playing NFL, they should fit anyone!

The only negatives are that the pouch probably needs to be slid round to your back (an easy process so long as you don't wear the pouch too tightly) when you hit short game shots when the grip is closer to the body to avoid getting the butt of the club caught. If you are using a carry bag you'll then to slide it back round to the front when picking up your bag as it stops it sitting against your back properly.

For trolley/electric caddie/push cart users, it's a logistical conundrum of when to put your hands in the pitch and when to have your hands on the handle and be in full control!

In summary, it's one very effective product that I've found a real game-changer whenever the weather is really cold.