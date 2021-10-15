8 Reasons To Buy The Latest Issue

The latest issue of Golf Monthly is packed with the best new gear, features, tour news and instruction, as well as a FREE 36-page Edge supplement looking at the top 50 products to help you play better without changing your swing. We also hear from Tommy Fleetwood, who gives his top tips to help you play better this weekend and hear from Bryson DeChambeau about his unique warm-up routine.

1. FREE 36-Page Edge Supplement

We pick out our 50 best products to help improve your game without changing your swing.

2. Tommy Fleetwood Exclusive

The likeable Englishman shares eight secrets to help you lower your handicap.

3. Bryson DeChambeau Interview

We hear from the golfing scientist about his unique pre-round warm-up routine.

4. Ryder Cup Review

Bill Elliott looks back on America’s dominant display and asks what Europe needs to do to bounce back.

5. The Hottest New Gear

Our testing team give their verdicts on some of the best gear releases this month, including the Ping i59 irons.

6. Mental Game

We meet golf mind coach Andy Robinson, a man finding great success with his new approach to the mental game.

7. Rory Sabbatini

The South African-born Slovakian talks us through his unlikely Olympic silver medal as well as that famous fallout with Tiger Woods.

8. The Best Courses You Can Play

We feature a variety of places you can play across GB&I, plus we take a look at some of golf’s greatest holes with Paul McGinley, including Portsalon’s 2nd (above).

Photography: Getty Images, Kevin Murray, Tom Miles, Dan Gould