Korn Ferry Tour Pro Shoots 58 In Playoff Event On Remarkable Day Of Scoring

Japan's Yuta Sugiura became just the fourth man ever to break 59 on the Korn Ferry Tour when he fired a remarkable 58 during round three of the Compliance Solutions Championship on Saturday.

The 25-year-old had opened up the penultimate event of the season with modest totals of 69 and 66 before producing a truly extraordinary performance on moving day.

Sitting in a share of 47th through 36 holes, Sugiura made the ideal start with a pair of birdies to kick things off before three pars accompanied another gain through six holes.

But on a course which was offering up more than its fair share of birdies, what happened next perhaps should have been of no real surprise.

The 2026 AdventHealth Championship winner reeled off three consecutive birdies to close out his front nine (the course's back nine) and make the turn in 29 at The Patriot Golf Club.

From there, an eagle on the par-5 first followed and it looked as though Sugiura's momentum would only go one way.

However, a surprise bogey on the par-4 2nd threatened to stop this historic round in its tracks.

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An immediate bounce-back birdie ensured a sub-60 round was still firmly on the cards, though, with Sugiura making par at the fourth to leave himself with plenty of work to do.

Four birdies in a row set him firmly on course coming home, with a tap-in par at the par-3 9th ensuring he signed for a 12-under 58 and earned his place in the history books.

Sugiura joins Stephan Jaeger and Frankie Capan III in the exclusive sub-59 club on the Korn Ferry Tour, though all three remain behind Cristobal del Solar on the circuit's all-time lowest scores list.

Del Solar shot an unparalleled 13-under 57 in the first round of the 2024 Astara Golf Championship on his way to finishing fifth.

Sugiura's 58 also marked the 19th sub-60 round in Korn Ferry Tour history and is the third this year.

Although, that total could have risen on the very same day with William Sides and Ross Steelman both carding 60. Sides lipped out on the final hole to remain stuck on 10-under.

🚨 History made in Oklahoma 🚨 Yuta Sugiura shoots a 58 in the third round @cschampgolf and becomes the fourth player to break 59 on the Korn Ferry Tour. 📺 Golf Channel https://t.co/EUb2Nw0LjyOctober 3, 2026

In fact, five of the top-seven on the leaderboard through 54 holes carded rounds of either 60 or 61 on Saturday as preferred lies and much calmer conditions led to some eyebrow-raising totals.

Trent Phillips leads the way on 21-under with Carson Young solo second just a stroke behind. Six players begin the final round in a tie for third on 18-under.

Sugiura, who began the week 21st in the Korn Ferry Tour's points list and is likely to vault into the promotion places ahead of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship, ended his remarkable day in T8th on 17-under - four strokes back of the lead.