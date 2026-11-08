World Wide Technology Championship Live Updates: Denny McCarthy And Blades Brown Co-Lead In Mexico

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BIRDIE CHANCE FOR BLADES Blades Brown makes his 15th green in regulation from 17 to set up yet another birdie chance. It's a long one, but the way he's been going today, you can't put it past him to make it.

JAMES SETS UP EAGLE CHANCE Maybe Ben James' chances can't be written off just yet. A beautiful approach at the 14th leaves him 46 feet for eagle.

KIM ON THE MOVE Michael Kim is another pushing hard for victory. He makes a birdie at the 16th to move to solo third. (Image credit: Getty Images)

MIXED FORTUNES Maybe it's just not Ben James' day. Admittedly, he faces a long putt for par at the 13th, but it narrowly misses left as his momentum continues to stall. Soon after, Blades Brown - showing no sign of nerves at all - makes yet another birdie, this time at the 15th, to co-lead with McCarthy.

FIRST-TIME PGA TOUR WINNER? The longer the tournament goes on, the more it looks as though we'll have a first-time PGA Tour winner. Neither Ben James, Blades Brown nor Denny McCarthy have yet to claim a title on the tour.

McCARTHY MAGIC No sooner does Blades Brown move into the co-lead than Denny McCarthy holes at 28 footer at the 13th to regain the solo lead!

BLADES BROWN CO-LEADS Blades Brown joins Denny McCarthy and Ben James with a birdie at the 14th. Could he claim his maiden PGA Tour title?

CLOSE! A brilliant right-to-left eagle attempt from Michael Kim at the 14th, which would see him tie the lead, lips out.

CHRIS WITH A MISS Chris Kirk has a chance to co-lead with a birdie putt at the 12th, but it drifts right and he'll stay one back.

PAR ENDS McCARTHY'S BIRDIE RUN McCarthy's run of three consecutive birdies comes to an end with a par at the 12th. He remains in the co-lead at 21-under.

BEN HITS BACK There was a sense that Ben James needed to take a chance soon and he has delivered! The rookie makes a birdie putt a the 11th to tie the lead with Denny McCarthy.

BLADES LOOKING SHARP Blades Brown is pushing hard for his maiden PGA Tour title, and the teen moves just one behind leader Denny McCarthy with a birdie at the 13th. He's six-under for his round so far.