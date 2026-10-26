'Beyond Words' - Former Olympic Silver Medallist Claims First PGA Tour-Sanctioned Win In 15 Years After Incredible Finish

Rory Sabbatini hadn't won a PGA Tour-sanctioned event since the 2011 Honda Classic, and with nine holes to go at the PGA Tour Champions' Stifel Charity Classic, it didn't look as though that run would end at Norwood Hills Country Club in St Louis either.

Yet, a remarkable back nine on Sunday saw the South African-born Slovakian come from four strokes back to win by one from 2011 Open champion Darren Clarke.

Sabbatini's dream run peaked with an eagle at the par-5 15th before three consecutive birdies for a final round nine-under 62.

He had already carded an eagle at the par-5 second and had made the turn in 33 thanks to three birdies and two bogeys.

But as his rivals struggled to find any consistency in the closing stretch, the man who only turned 50 in April and is therefore a PGA Tour Champions rookie took advantage to land his maiden senior title.

Reacting to the special win, which arrived in week one of the Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs, Sabbatini said: "Yeah, doesn't matter what level you play at, winning's never easy.

"Except if you're Zach (Johnson) or Stewart (Cink), they make it look very easy. But no, it's very special. Obviously being out here and being a first-time winner out here, it's beyond words."

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A couple of highlights from the former Olympic silver medallist's heroic sprint to the line included a 25-foot eagle putt on the 15th and a 40-foot birdie at the very last hole.

Touching on the moment which really sparked momentum in his favor, Sabbatini felt it was Hail Mary time at the last par-5.

He said: "Ironically enough, when I was on 15 before I even putted on that hole, I looked up at the scoreboard and I was like 'OK, I'm only three back', then it changed straight away and I was four back again.

"I was like, 'okay, need something amazing to happen'. Well, I guess the fireworks happened.

"You know, it's one of those days, just try and stay out of your own way coming down the stretch there."

Following Sabbatini and Clarke on the leaderboard was former LIV golfer Henrik Stenson - who was bogey-free in his three-under final round - plus serial PGA Tour Champions winner Steven Alker and the USA's Mario Tiziani in a tie for third.

Yet, they were all left looking up at the man known for his unique hat style and who once featured on the Tiger Woods video games many of us grew up playing.

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The mercurial talent may not have ever enjoyed this moment, however, given he took a break of more than two years due to mental exhaustion prior to turning 50.

Reflecting on that period in his life, Sabbatini is glad to be back after a tough time.

He said: "Honestly, the two and a half years, the break from golf was much needed. More than the physical, just the mental.

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"The mental aspect takes a toll on you and it kind of got me down. It was a good break.

"So coming back out here, I wasn't sure if I was going to and then I was like, OK, I'll give it a shot, see how it is.

"It's been enjoyable. It's been great to see a lot of the guys that I used to play on Tour with. It's been a challenge, you have to learn to play again."