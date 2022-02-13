'You Just Witnessed A Hole In One' - Scottsdale Police Livestream Captures 16th Hole Ace

On Saturday afternoon, Sam Ryder wrote himself into the history books as he produced the 10th ever hole-in-one at the iconic 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale.

After holing his 125-yard wedge shot, the crowd, understandably, went berserk, with cans of beer flying onto the green and surrounding areas. The ace also produced some fanfare on social media, with multiple fans and spectators filming the moment, including the Scottsdale Police Department!

Standing to the right of the green, an Officer from the SPD, had been describing the atmosphere in 'The Coliseum', as well as reminding fans to have a designated driver to get them back home safely. Watching Ryder's shot in the air, his golf ball fell into the hole, causing even some of the calmest people in Scottsdale to celebrate madly as the video below shows.

Watch a member of the Police Department celebrate below:

The unbelievable moment when @SamRyderSU hit a hole in one on the 16 at @TPCScottsdale. You could not get a closer seat at @WMPhoenixOpen 2022!!!@PGATour #SamRyder#joinSPD #WMPO #greenestshow pic.twitter.com/oGWA4Ax9yoFebruary 13, 2022

As Ryder strikes the shot, the Officer can be heard saying: "Here it goes" before the golf ball finds the bottom of the cup, with the remaining audio simply being: "You just witnessed a hole-in-one! Can you believe that!"

Whilst he is giving his reaction, you can also see the bombardment of beer cans from above, with hundreds and hundreds peppering the green. Wrapping up the video, the final words that can be heard are: "This is amazing!"

In all honesty, we have to agree with him!