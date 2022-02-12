WATCH: Scottsdale Fans Cover 16th Green In Beer Cans After Hole-In-One
Following Sam Ryder's hole-in-one at the Phoenix Open, the 20,000 fans surrounding the hole began pelting the green with beer
Fans at the Waste Management Phoenix Open were treated to a moment of history on Saturday, as 32-year-old, Sam Ryder, made the 10th ever ace at the iconic par-3 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale.
There had been a number of close calls throughout the third round. However, it was the American who provided the pivotal moment, holing his wedge shot to an absolute frenzy!
You can watch the video below:
Fans had been queuing since 2.30am to get their seats at TPC Scottsdale's 'Coliseum' and, let's just say, they weren't let down, with the ace from Ryder the first in over seven years.
Going into the event, a Waste Management Phoenix Open distributor predicted to serve around 750,000 servings of beer. When that hole-in-one went in, it's likely 10,000 of that ended up sprayed across the 16th green!
Rolling into the cup with barely any momentum, the ace understandably sent the 20,000 fans surrounding the green into meltdown, with a Coors Light mist appearing as beer was thrown from every direction possible.
Obviously, expecting the beer cans to be chucked, you have to take your hat off to the cleaning staff around the 16th, who had the green and surrounding areas cleared in no time.
What a fantastic tournament the Waste Management Phoenix Open is!
