WATCH: Scottsdale Fans Cover 16th Green In Beer Cans After Hole-In-One

Following Sam Ryder's hole-in-one at the Phoenix Open, the 20,000 fans surrounding the hole began pelting the green with beer

Beer on the green
(Image credit: Twitter: @PGATOUR)
Matt Cradock
By
published

Fans at the Waste Management Phoenix Open were treated to a moment of history on Saturday, as 32-year-old, Sam Ryder, made the 10th ever ace at the iconic par-3 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale.

There had been a number of close calls throughout the third round. However, it was the American who provided the pivotal moment, holing his wedge shot to an absolute frenzy!

You can watch the video below:

A post shared by PGA TOUR (@pgatour)

A photo posted by on

Fans had been queuing since 2.30am to get their seats at TPC Scottsdale's 'Coliseum' and, let's just say, they weren't let down, with the ace from Ryder the first in over seven years.

Going into the event, a Waste Management Phoenix Open distributor predicted to serve around 750,000 servings of beer. When that hole-in-one went in, it's likely 10,000 of that ended up sprayed across the 16th green!

Rolling into the cup with barely any momentum, the ace understandably sent the 20,000 fans surrounding the green into meltdown, with a Coors Light mist appearing as beer was thrown from every direction possible.

Obviously, expecting the beer cans to be chucked, you have to take your hat off to the cleaning staff around the 16th, who had the green and surrounding areas cleared in no time.

What a fantastic tournament the Waste Management Phoenix Open is!

See more
Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock

Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers’ guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

Latest

Golf Monthly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.