Social Media Reacts To Sam Ryder's Hole In One At Iconic 16th Hole

The 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale is one of the most iconic holes on the PGA Tour calendar thanks to the 20,000 fans that surround the short par-3. Named 'The Coliseum', spectators at the event were so eager to get the best seat in the house that they were queuing from 2.30am, some near seven hours before the first group had even teed off the third round.

On Saturday though, the early risers were treated to something special, with Sam Ryder producing the 10th ever hole-in-one at the 16th and his first in PGA Tour history. The ace, which caused a shower of beer cans to cover the green, obviously caused a storm on social media, with many, many, many reactions occurring on Twitter.

Check out our favourites, as well as the hole-in-one, below.

Get hype. Every angle of the insanity following @SamRyderSU's hole-in-one. pic.twitter.com/8d7lUaPMhGFebruary 12, 2022 See more

WOW pic.twitter.com/BDKNC5HvHWFebruary 12, 2022 See more

If anyone should make a hole-on-one on 16, Sam Ryder is the man for it. Great dude who loves a good time. 💪🏼February 12, 2022 See more

Full capacity at the 16th hole is about 20,000, but there are a million people who will claim they were there for Sam Ryder’s ace.February 12, 2022 See more

I can’t even imagine the feeling of making a hole in one on 16th. The noise. The beer shower.February 12, 2022 See more

Sam Ryder just became a legend for life #WMPhoenixOpen pic.twitter.com/7C2dGu7znMFebruary 12, 2022 See more

When you hit a hole in one on 16 at the Waste Management…. pic.twitter.com/eAQmxaJbmNFebruary 12, 2022 See more

Sam Ryder hole in one pic.twitter.com/IgYYsaUEGhFebruary 12, 2022 See more

You will never see a scene like this in professional golf. Sam Ryder. Hole in One. Only at the 16th of @WMPhoenixOpen. #PhoenixOpen #PGATour pic.twitter.com/0tv2IFBuPDFebruary 12, 2022 See more

Sam Ryder hole-in-one at 16 at the @WMPhoenixOpen. What a scene! pic.twitter.com/AMYaUoP8y9February 12, 2022 See more

People say golf is boring? Sam Ryder just sent the crowd absolutely insane with a hole in one on 16 🔥🔥🔥 Les go! pic.twitter.com/8wGXibZ8zUFebruary 12, 2022 See more

HOLE IN ONE AT WASTE MANAGEMENT PHOENIX OPEN!!!!! THE CROWD GOES WILD!!! @SamiOnTap @GeorgeOnTap pic.twitter.com/pHBLxvjbtZFebruary 12, 2022 See more

Sam Ryder used a 54-degree wedge from 124 yards at the famed par-3 16th in R3 of the WM Phoenix Open to make his first ace on the PGA TOUR. Heads into the final round at 6-under 207 pic.twitter.com/0YfAAv2RlJFebruary 12, 2022 See more

The wasted open has gone next level thanks to Sam Ryder pic.twitter.com/YofHyOwrIbFebruary 12, 2022 See more

My GOD! There is nothing like the 16th hole at the WM Open tournament. Sam Ryder just sunk a hole in one on the most raucous golf hole on the entire PGA tour. Just a great scene! #LEGEND pic.twitter.com/tsAKdy3g0WFebruary 12, 2022 See more

We're still under a beer can removal delay after Sam Ryder aced the stadium par 3 in Phoenix pic.twitter.com/R7629qFlyZFebruary 12, 2022 See more

This event is a bucket lister. One of the greatest moments you can witness in sports: a hole-in-one on Saturday at the Phoenix Open. First one since 2015 and only the tenth all-time! pic.twitter.com/6zoS4jBbHbFebruary 12, 2022 See more

Phoenicians make golf fun to watch as Snyder lands a hole in one at the 16th. The beer cans on the green give new meaning to The Waste Management Open. @wmphoenixopen pic.twitter.com/DChEkxX94hFebruary 12, 2022 See more