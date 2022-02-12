Social Media Reacts To Sam Ryder's Hole In One At Iconic 16th Hole

Check out how social media reacted to Ryder's hole-in-one at TPC Scottsdale

Social reacts to hole in one
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock
By
published

The 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale is one of the most iconic holes on the PGA Tour calendar thanks to the 20,000 fans that surround the short par-3. Named 'The Coliseum', spectators at the event were so eager to get the best seat in the house that they were queuing from 2.30am, some near seven hours before the first group had even teed off the third round.

On Saturday though, the early risers were treated to something special, with Sam Ryder producing the 10th ever hole-in-one at the 16th and his first in PGA Tour history. The ace, which caused a shower of beer cans to cover the green, obviously caused a storm on social media, with many, many, many reactions occurring on Twitter.

Check out our favourites, as well as the hole-in-one, below.

See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock

Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers’ guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

Latest

Golf Monthly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.