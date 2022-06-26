Xander Schauffele Secures Travelers Championship Win After Costly Theegala Mistake

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Heading to the final hole, Sahith Theegala held a one shot lead over Xander Schauffele, who was playing in the group behind. However, just 30 minutes later, it was Schauffele who would be picking up the title, with a double bogey from Theegala being capitalised on by his fellow countryman.

Bashing a driver off the tee, which found the bunker, Theegala rather greedily went for the heroic shot, despite his ball being up against the lip of the bunker. Striking his wedge, the golf ball remained in the sand, with the American eventually missing his putt for bogey by inches.

Sensing blood, Schauffele pounced, hitting three of the best shots of the day at the 72nd hole as he rolled his putt in for birdie and his first individual PGA Tour title since the 2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Schauffele had begun the day with a one shot lead over fellow countryman, and good friend, Patrick Cantlay, who had been the favourite to add yet another title to his CV at TPC River Highlands.

However, Cantlay looked out of sorts on Sunday, with the 30-year-old eventually signing for a six-over-par round of 76. That left it up to Schaufelle to fend off a number of players throughout the day, with amateur, Michael Thorbjornsen, getting within one shot as everyone headed to the back nine.

Despite tailing off, it was a seriously impressive performance from the 20-year-old, who will certainly be a star for the future. After Schauffele batted him away, it was soon Theegala who was vying for the lead, which he took on the 17th hole after a stunning birdie from a fairway divot.

Schauffele holes the winning putt at the 18th hole (Image credit: Getty Images)

A par at the last, and the 24-year-old would be guaranteed at least a play-off, but, in a moment that made the commentators question the decision, Theegala pulled out a driver and found the fairway bunker, right at the lip.

Compounding the mistake, the American then left his second in the bunker, with his third advancing just 30-yards up the fairway. Feathering in a wedge, his bogey putt lipped out, with a double bogey likely costing him a debut PGA Tour title.

Around 15 minutes later, that was exactly the case, as Schauffele placed his drive on the fairway, before spinning a wedge to around six-feet. To cap it off, the 28-year-old rolled in the putt for birdie and secured a two-shot win at the Travelers Championship.