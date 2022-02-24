Xander Schauffele Becomes Latest Big Name To Commit To The PGA Tour

Over the past few weeks, more and more players have thrown their support behind the PGA Tour in the midst of the breakaway Saudi Golf League. Now, yet another talent has joined that list, with Olympic gold medallist, Xander Schauffele, releasing a statement on Wednesday night confirming his commitment to the Tour.

In the statement, the 28-year-old said: “At no point have I taken any action or made statements to suggest that I would entertain the SGL as an alternative to the PGA Tour. Thus it seemed unnecessary to make a statement until now.

"My team had been instructed to do due diligence on this matter, thus we have met and discussed with representatives of the SGL/LIV, only to come to the conclusion that the SGL isn't close to a finished product or business model.

“Recent articles containing speculative statements as to where my loyalties fall now indeed require a response. My allegiance to the PGA Tour, my belief in positive changes at the verge of being implemented at the PGA Tour, in particular when it comes to shared intellectual property rights, size of purses and overall transparency, never wavered.”

Schauffele joins the likes of Rory McIlroy in committing to the PGA Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

Schauffele had appeared at the 2022 Saudi International, alongside the likes of Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau. However, in the space of just under a week, all three men have given their support to the PGA Tour.

On Sunday night, the PGA Tour revealed a statement on behalf of Johnson, stating: "I am fully committed to the PGA Tour. I am grateful for the opportunity to play on the best tour in the world and for all it has provided me and my family. While there will always be areas where our Tour can improve and evolve, I am thankful for our leadership and the many sponsors who make the PGA Tour golf's premier tour."

Literally a few hours after the release, his fellow countryman, DeChambeau, followed, with the American posting: "As long as the best players in the world are playing the PGA Tour, so am I."