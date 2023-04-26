Wrexham Co-Owner Rob McElhenney Challenges Gareth Bale To A Round Of Golf

Wrexham soccer club has become one of the sport’s most unlikely talking points in recent years following the takeover of the club by actors Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds.

That interest has been helped by an FX documentary, Welcome to Wrexham, which introduced the Welsh club to an international audience. However, the club has also enjoyed plenty of success on the pitch.

Last week, Wrexham achieved promotion to the Football League and that has led recently retired Wales superstar Gareth Bale to offer his congratulations to McElhenney. In the video, the 33-year-old says: “Hi Rob, just want to congratulate you on your promotion and everything you’re doing at Wrexham.”

It was then shared on Twitter by McElhenney, who wrote: “Hey @GarethBale11 let’s play golf, where I totally won’t spend 4 hours trying to convince you to un-retire for one last magical season.”

Hey @GarethBale11 let’s play golf, where I totally won’t spend 4 hours trying to convince you to un-retire for one last magical season 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FZgXZbM4zxApril 25, 2023 See more

Given Wrexham’s achievements and high-profile owners, there’s probably a sense that anything is possible at the club nowadays, although persuading one of the world’s best players out of retirement would likely be a long shot for a team that will play in the fourth tier next season. Still, there is surely every chance he would agree to a round with McElhenney. He certainly seems open to the idea. Bale responded writing: “Depends what course.”

Depends what course ⛳️… @RandA https://t.co/j4xHdXnAzsApril 25, 2023 See more

Now, the possibility has gone right to the top of the game, with none other than The R&A entering the discussion! The official Twitter account of the governing body has written: “Let’s put some time in the diary to arrange golf. When are you next free @GarethBale11@VancityReynolds @RMcElhenney?"

Let’s put some time in the diary to arrange golf 👀 📅When are you next free @GarethBale11 @VancityReynolds @RMcElhenney? ⛳ pic.twitter.com/WN6IBtXvAmApril 26, 2023 See more

Bale is well-known as a huge golf fan, and has been no stranger to a round since his retirement. He took part in the pro-am with World No.1 Jon Rahm before January’s Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, with the Spaniard commenting he “has no business being that good at golf”. Bale also competed in this year’s Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick described his abilities as “impressive”.

Bale has also opened golf bars and even has replicas of three of his favourite holes, including the 17th at TPC Sawgrass, at his home in Wales, so surely the chances of McElhenney persuading him to tee it up are better then average.

After Bale announced his retirement, one betting industry expert drew up a list of odds for potential career moves, including turning pro, designing and building his own course and running for parliament. While signing for Wrexham wasn’t among the options, it seems increasingly likely that McElhenney may have one of his wishes granted – to tee it up with the self-confessed golf fanatic.