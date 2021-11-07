Viktor Hovland Defends Mayakoba Title In Record-Breaking Fashion
Viktor Hovland dominated from start to finish on the final day at the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba.
By Matt Cradock
Viktor Hovland looked in imperious form in Mexico, as the 24-year-old cruised to a four shot win after a final round 67.
The victory was a lot less dramatic than his Mayakoba triumph in 2020, with the Norwegian never looking flustered by the chasing pack.
Tapping in at the last, his 23-under-par total set a new tournament record, with Hovland saying after his round "I played really good golf throughout the week.
"I didn't have my best stuff today, but it's just been a blast all week. Throughout this week I've been chipping it so good. I've been making so many up-and-downs and it just takes so much pressure off your long game. It's still a work in progress, but I've made some big strides."
After his scintillating career-best round of 62 on Saturday, Hovland started the final round two-shots clear of Talor Gooch and three clear of Justin Thomas.
In search of a third PGA Tour title, the young Norwegian started solidly, with four pars to open his round followed by three birdies in five holes to make the turn with a four shot lead.
A further birdie at the 11th was followed by a bogey at the 12th, before another birdie at the par-4 14th put the 24-year-old five clear with four to play.
Despite a three-putt bogey at the par-3 15th, Hovland was cruising to the title, with not even a blistering finish from home favourite, Carlos Ortiz, phasing him.
With his sixth birdie of the day coming at the par-4 17th, Hovland had a comfortable four-shot lead playing the 72nd hole.
And with two laser-like blows, the 24-year-old would tap in to defend his title and move to fourth in the FedEx Cup standings, as well as a predicted 10th in the world rankings.
