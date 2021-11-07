Viktor Hovland Defends Mayakoba Title In Record-Breaking Fashion

Viktor Hovland looked in imperious form in Mexico, as the 24-year-old cruised to a four shot win after a final round 67.

The victory was a lot less dramatic than his Mayakoba triumph in 2020, with the Norwegian never looking flustered by the chasing pack.

Tapping in at the last, his 23-under-par total set a new tournament record, with Hovland saying after his round "I played really good golf throughout the week.

"I didn't have my best stuff today, but it's just been a blast all week. Throughout this week I've been chipping it so good. I've been making so many up-and-downs and it just takes so much pressure off your long game. It's still a work in progress, but I've made some big strides."

Hovland shot rounds of 67, 65, 62 & 67 to secure his third PGA Tour title. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After his scintillating career-best round of 62 on Saturday, Hovland started the final round two-shots clear of Talor Gooch and three clear of Justin Thomas.

In search of a third PGA Tour title, the young Norwegian started solidly, with four pars to open his round followed by three birdies in five holes to make the turn with a four shot lead.

A further birdie at the 11th was followed by a bogey at the 12th, before another birdie at the par-4 14th put the 24-year-old five clear with four to play.

Despite a three-putt bogey at the par-3 15th, Hovland was cruising to the title, with not even a blistering finish from home favourite, Carlos Ortiz, phasing him.

Ortiz finished five-under-par in his last seven holes. (Image credit: Getty Images)

With his sixth birdie of the day coming at the par-4 17th, Hovland had a comfortable four-shot lead playing the 72nd hole.

And with two laser-like blows, the 24-year-old would tap in to defend his title and move to fourth in the FedEx Cup standings, as well as a predicted 10th in the world rankings.