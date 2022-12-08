World No.7 Will Zalatoris Confirms Return From Injury
Will Zalatoris will return to competitive golf at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in the new year
Will Zalatoris is set to return from his injury lay off at the Sentry Tournament of Champions held at the Plantation Course at Kapalua in Hawaii during the first week of January.
The American has been out of action since injuring his back during the BMW Championship in August after he was forced to withdraw from the tournament during his third round while in contention for his second PGA Tour win, just a matter of weeks after his first.
His medical team determined that the source of pain was two herniated discs and this subsequently ruled him out of the Presidents Cup.
Zalatoris was present at Quail Hollow to lend his support to the USA team, who emerged victorious despite a last day fightback from the International side, where he expressed his disappointment at missing out: “This is like being hung by your toenails," said the American.
It has been quite the year for the 26-year-old and it may have been even better if it weren’t for the back injury disrupting momentum.
He lost out in a playoff at the Farmers Insurance Open in January before finding himself in a playoff again at the PGA Championship in May. Justin Thomas prevailed on that occasion and Zalatoris would have to be content with another runners-up finish.
At the US Open a month later, the American was a mere inches from forcing yet another playoff, as Matt Fitzpatrick claimed the title to deal Zalatoris his third second-place finish in a Major.
His breakthrough on the PGA Tour arrived at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where yet another playoff awaited him. This time however, he was victorious, defeating Sepp Straka on the third hole to claim his maiden title.
Despite the back injury stunting his momentum at the tail end of last season, his form before then will surely give him a massive confidence boost heading into the new year. With a maiden PGA Tour win under his belt, Zalatoris will be eyeing a first Major victory in 2023.
Ross Kilvington is a freelance writer from Scotland who has had his work published by acclaimed publications such as Nutmeg alongside popular online blogs including the Gentleman Ultra, North Section and Engrossed in Football. Ross holds a passionate interest in golf and tries to play as often as possible, although having two daughters under the age of four means his quest to break 80 will have to wait a little bit longer. He writes about golf in his spare time, most recently having an article published in the Golf Memories anthology Mind the Links, which was released in July with all proceeds going towards Alzheimer charities. With a handicap that floats between 13-14, highlights are few and far between on the golf course, with an eagle on the par 4 16th at Kinghorn one that stands out (it doesn’t matter that it was only 290 yards!).
