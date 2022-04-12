Phil Mickelson Files For Entry To The US Open

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Phil Mickelson has applied to play at this year’s US Open. The American has been on a self-imposed break from the game since apologising for his comments concerning the PGA Tour and LIV Golf Invitational Series. However, it looks like that might soon come to an end.

After Mickelson’s apology statement in February, it was initially thought that he would make his comeback at this year’s Masters – a tournament he had not missed since 1994. However, that failed to transpire, with reports suggesting he had been told or strongly encouraged not to play. Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley refuted that claim last week, saying the 51-year-old had not been disinvited. Nevertheless, Mickelson’s absence from a tournament he has won three times placed huge doubts over his possible involvement in the year’s three remaining Majors.

The next Major is May’s PGA Championship, which Mickelson won last year. While there is no confirmation on whether he will defend his title at that event, it appears he’s at least readying himself for the one that follows, June’s US Open at Brookline. The United States Golf Association’s official website, USGA.org, includes an Entrant Lookup section, and Mickelson appears in that search as an applicant.

Certainly, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Mickelson compete at the event. The US Open is the one Major he’s yet to win as he targets a career Grand Slam. Mickelson has finished runner-up six times in the US Open, and has vowed to retire if he ever wins it. While details are still unclear as to whether Mickelson will return to the game before June's event, the latest news suggests we’ll be hearing more sooner rather than later.

Another player to appear in the search is Tiger Woods, who returned to action at The Masters following a long spell out of the game with injury. Woods has already stated he will play try to play in the PGA Championship next month and July's Open Championship.

