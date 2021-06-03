Women's Golf Day set new records with the event on June 1 after reaching 72.4 million unique users on social media and generating 87 million impressions.

Women’s Golf Day Reaches 72.4 Million Users On Social Media

The sixth Women’s Golf Day set new global records on June 1, with hashtag #WomensGolfDay reaching 72.4 million unique users and generating 87 million impressions on social media.

Three new countries, New Zealand, Japan, and Argentina, joined the one-day sporting and community celebration event, which has seen more than 80 countries participate since its inception in 2016.

Aimed at uniting women and girls through golf across the world for a full 24 hours, Women’s Golf Day set another record with the total number of participating venues increasing to 941 for the day.

Host venues include PGA Tour superstores, Topgolf venues, driving ranges, and traditional golf courses, with the start of the event signalled by the ringing of the bell during an online event at the New York Stock Exchange and Women’s Golf Day Palooza.

Thousands physically took part in the event across the world, wearing the traditional Women’s Golf Day red and white colours.

Elisa Gaudet, Founder of the event, said: “From the first event in Papakura, New Zealand to the last in Princeville, Hawaii, women and girls have been sharing really special moments because of golf.

“WGD has increased in popularity year after year by engaging men and women and brands.

This year we have really seen the power of partnership and what we can accomplish collectively, and I am truly humbled by the individuals, locations, partners and organizations who continue to be committed to WGD and thank them for everything that they bring to the game and our events.”

With Covid-19 still restricting areas of the world, the hashtag #womensgolfday ensured everyone stayed connected as the event blitzed the amount of people it reached in 2020, growing from 59 million impressions to 87 million in 2021.

Gaudet is pleased to see so many women involved in the global movement and participation figures rising, as Women’s Golf Day continues to grow year on year.

“Golf is not a one-size-fits-all sport anymore,” Gaudet explains.

“Women who have never played golf are beginning to see that in the 21st century it is a sport for everyone, making this is a really exciting time in golf’s evolution, and we are proud of the role we

continue to play in making golf more accessible.”