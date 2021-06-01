The 1st of June marks Women's Golf Day, with 900 locations and 68 countries doing their bit to promote the game for female participants

The Golfing World Celebrates Women’s Golf Day

It’s huge week for women’s golf with the US Women’s Open and today marking a special day in the golfing calendar with Women’s Golf Day.

There are an incredible 900 locations and 68 countries doing their bit to mark Women’s Golf Day across the world, with the goal of: “Introducing new female participants to golf and celebrating existing players by joining them together irrespective of race, religion, language, ethnicity, or location.”

The day has been celebrated across social media with exciting initiatives and campaigns to champion the women’s game and encourage more women and girls to take up our great sport.

That has certainly already been happening here in Britain, with an incredible 25% of female golfers [who played in Great Britain in 2020] being new to the sport, trying it for the first time because of the pandemic.

A number of brands and personalities have got involved to celebrate the day:

Do you know a woman or girl that you’d like to introduce to golf? There’s never been a better time to get them involved!

Whether it’s a trip to the driving range or TopGolf, some lessons with a PGA Pro or a round at a pitch and putt course, there are many ways to show people just how great golf can be.

For more information on Women’s Golf Day, visit womensgolfday.com

